Chatting with Michael Galanos: Greek-Australian firefighter

Michael "Mickey" Galanos. Photo Courtesy of the Australian Firefighters Calendar.

Michael “Mickey” Galanos is a Greek-Australian firefighter. He chatted about his latest endeavors, the digital age, and helping charities with the 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar.

Galanos also opened up about his Greek roots, and being a part of the digital age.

The emphasis of this year’s calendar is raising awareness on Australian wildlife conservation, animal rescues, and pediatric cancer.

Australian Firefighters Calendar

Galanos loves being a part of the firefighting profession because it affords him the opportunity to help others, and make a positive impact in the world, all while doing something that he loves.

Since its launch three decades ago, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has donated millions of dollars to Australian charities and has become one of the world’s most popular calendars.

On being a part of the Australian Firefighters Calendar, Galanos said, “It was insane, it was awesome. This was my first year, so I was the rookie doing it. I had no idea what to expect. It was so much fun; all the guys were awesome, and I got to hold some really cool animals. It was so much fun; I had an absolute ball.”

He praised American firefighter Jacob Hacker, who was featured in the 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar, for being a “great guy.” “Jacob is the quintessential American firefighter dude,” he said. “Jacob was so nice and friendly.”

“I hope people will just enjoy this calendar. I hope they have fun with it, and know that the money that is being raised is helping some good charitable causes. I hope it will make a lot of people happy,” he said.

After weeks of high temperatures, fires flanked the western tourist hotspot of Margaret River – Copyright WESTERN AUSTRALIA DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES/AFP Sean BLOCKSIDGE

Charities

The 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar supports various Australian organizations, which include The Queensland Koala Society, Kids with Cancer Foundation, Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, and Safe Haven Animal Rescue. They are spreading awareness for Australian wildlife conservation.

“The fact that this calendar helps so many charities is absolutely amazing,” he exclaimed. “It benefits so many organizations, and that is pretty incredible. It feels like we do so little, as firefighters, but it benefits so many charitable causes so much. David Rogers, who runs the calendar, does such an awesome job.”

Greek roots

Galanos resides in Melbourne, Australia, and he spoke about his Greek roots. “My father is Greek, and he came from Kavala up North in Greece,” he revealed. “The tourism in Greece increased exponentially since the last time I was there, and it has visitors from all over Europe.”

He noted that Melbourne has the world’s “second-largest Greek population in the globe after Athens”; moreover, the Greek community of Melbourne is the largest Greek-speaking population outside of Greece and Cyprus.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Galanos said, “I’ve only noticed it over the last couple 12 months, especially ever since being in the Australian Firefighters Calendar than anything.”

“I was never the biggest social media person,” he admitted. “I just use it for my news really, which is kind of weird. I won’t even watch the news on TV, I would use my phone instead. Everything comes through social media these days.”

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Galanos responded, “Trying to live in the present.”

“I have so much going on in my personal life… I have a partner, a son, and another baby on the way, so we are trying to experience everything we can while we are young,” he explained.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, Galanos would be “Superman.” “Superman would be able to do everything: have strength and fly. That would be the ultimate superpower,” he admitted.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Galanos said, “Success, for me, is happiness.” “I feel successful in myself because I have a job that I love [firefighting], and I get to experience things that I love and I am happy in my life,” he said.

“As long as you are happy, you are successful. Success goes hand in hand with peace of mind,” he added.

To learn more about Greek-Australian firefighter Michael Galanos, follow him on Instagram.