Chatting with Michael DeLucca: Travel expert and founder of Otsy

Michael DeLucca. Photo Courtesy of Michael DeLucca.

Michael DeLucca, travel expert and founder of Otsy, chatted about his new travel app and being a part of the digital age.

DeLucca also furnished his advice for people that wish to start their own travel apps.

What inspired you to start a new travel app?

Emerging from COVID-19, the world was reopening, and like millions globally, I was eager to plan my next vacation. During lockdown, I spent countless hours on social media, where mesmerizing travel videos caught my eye. I saved many, ready for the green light to travel to those destinations.

When the time to book arrived, I encountered a frustrating gap: these inspiring videos lacked practical details such as exact locations, booking options, reviews, and prices. I found myself playing detective, scouring comments, reading reviews, and visiting booking websites to gather the necessary information for my trip. I wanted to discover, not search.

This cumbersome process led to a realization: travel booking was outdated, time-consuming, and desperately in need of innovation. Driven by this frustration, I embarked on a two-year journey to build a solution.

The result was Otsy, a transformative social travel app designed to make discovering and booking travel as seamless and exciting as the destinations themselves.

As CEO of Otsy, what does your job description involve?

My role is a dynamic blend of visionary and executor. Officially, I set strategic directions and steer the ship; informally, I’m the ‘Chief Everything Officer,’ tackling everything from product design and talent acquisition to company culture and investor negotiations.

As an early-stage tech Founder and CEO, if you’re not wearing enough hats to start a hat shop, you’re likely doing something wrong. Balancing all these roles isn’t always easy, and every day seems to present new challenges, but each problem has a solution. With the support of our amazing team at Otsy, we work through the problems and find the solutions.

How do you use technology in your daily routine?

I’d love to say I’m one of those progressive CEOs who start their mornings with a digital detox, but that’s simply not me. Instead, my day begins with my Oura Ring, Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, and iPad in hand as I head to the gym.

There, I track my calories, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, listen to a podcast, and follow a guided workout—all at once. Even my scale is app-enabled, tracking muscle mass, BMI, water intake, and more. I am a data enthusiast through and through. From sleep patterns to blood sugar levels to workout routines, I crave data.

Did I mention my penchant for data? It’s probably no surprise, then, that I utilize every available tech platform and tool to visualize data metrics, not just for our app users but also for our team. I consider myself an early adopter of technology, with more apps on my phone than there are cards in a deck.

At work, I use the Apple Vision Pro to leverage augmented reality, visualizing these data metrics on dozens of virtual screens placed throughout the office. I analyze key performance indicators (KPIs) such as customer retention, growth, churn, and the cost to acquire customers versus the lifetime value of customers.

We leverage AI and deep machine learning to create predictive models that boost performance. Decision-making fatigue is greatly reduced when I base my choices on data.

What do your plans for the future include?

Looking ahead, Otsy’s plans are both ambitious and transformative as we aim to redefine how people view travel. For us, travel isn’t just about vacations; it’s every time you leave your front door, you are traveling somewhere.

As we expand our features to include not just experiences but also dining, spots, and events, Otsy is evolving into your ultimate local guide. From concert tickets and live music to the hottest dining spots, we will have it all covered.

When someone asks, ‘What’s happening tonight?’ Otsy is your answer. Our AI-powered explore page tailors recommendations specifically to your interests, ensuring you never miss out. Whether it’s a family gathering, a romantic date, or a night out with friends, Otsy perfectly tailors every outing for you, all in your home city.

What motivates you each day?

Every day, my motivation springs from a simple childhood thrill—the kind you get from a friend daring you to leap over a puddle. That playful challenge of “I bet I can do that” not only sparked my curiosity but also laid the foundation for creating Otsy.

This drive grows stronger daily, fueled by a dedicated team eager to bring this vision to life. Together, we’re not just building features; we’re crafting a vibrant community that continuously evolves and enriches the travel experiences of our users.

As our community expands into the hundreds of thousands, the joy of watching it develop is profound. Each new member adds a layer of value, deepening the collective experience.

At Otsy, we’re committed to enhancing lives through these connections, ensuring every interaction within our platform adds meaningful value and transforms ordinary journeys into memorable adventures.

This commitment to community and enrichment keeps my childhood curiosity alive, driving me every day to explore further and aim higher.

What is your advice for young people that wish to start their own travel apps?

When I speak with young entrepreneurs eager to start their own ventures, I always begin with three critical questions: ‘Why do you want to do this? Why do you think it should exist? Why do you think you are the person to do it?’ Understanding the ‘why’ is crucial—it’s the most important part of determining if you’re truly ready to take the leap of faith into the startup world.

Embarking on a startup journey means leaving behind the comforts of a full-time job and trading them for the uncertainty of income, the daunting odds of raising capital, and the frequent frustration of being misunderstood. You are about to embark on a treacherous, multi-year battle.

If your motivation to build something is just to be your own boss, to make more money, or to achieve a better work-life balance, then frankly, the startup world might not be for you. Do not pass go, and do not collect your $200.

Many young founders give up far too early. In the startup space, there is no instant gratification. Your desire to endure must stem from more than just pragmatic reasons. You need to dig deep and find that inner child’s passion, a drive that extends beyond the practical reasons for starting something.

Were there any moments in your career that have helped define you?

There are countless moments where I’ve stumbled and had to pick myself back up—it’s hard to pinpoint just one. But if there’s one thing that defines my journey, it’s that I’ve always learned things the hard way, through firsthand experience.

Even when I knew the stove was hot, my curiosity pushed me to touch it, to feel the heat myself. I’ve never been one to take things at face value; my curiosity has always guided my path, thankfully without fatal consequences.

If I had to single out a pivotal moment in my career, it would undoubtedly be when I shifted from being a solo entrepreneur to bringing on my first team members. The realization that others believed in this vision enough to join me, to invest their talents and time into this fledgling venture, was both humbling and exhilarating.

It’s one thing to chase your own dreams, but quite another to see others rally to your cause. That transition not only shaped the future of the business but also profoundly transformed my perspective on leadership and collaboration.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

The notion of success, as eloquently articulated by Denzel Washington in a commencement speech, deeply resonates with me: ‘Work hard to get it, and when you get it, reach back, pull someone else up. Each one, teach one.’

This perspective shapes my own definition of success. It’s not merely about individual achievements but about what we, as a collective society, can accomplish together.

Success to me means showing up every day, committed to the principle of ‘each one, teach one,’ and dedicating myself to lifting others as I climb. It’s about building something that not only serves the present but also lays a strong foundation for the future—a platform that fosters community and thrives long after I’ve stepped away.

Success extends beyond the confines of personal gain; it’s about creating a legacy of empowerment and collaboration. By weaving these values into the fabric of our endeavors, we contribute to a cycle of success that benefits more than just ourselves.

It’s about crafting an environment where innovation is shared and new leaders are nurtured, ensuring that the torch of progress is passed on and burns brightly in the hands of the next generation.

What would you like to tell people about the travel app Otsy?

Otsy is more than just a travel app; it’s your portal to extraordinary adventures. We’ve reimagined the way you discover and book travel by merging the inspirational aspect of social media with the instant booking capabilities of traditional travel platforms.

Imagine scrolling through mesmerizing videos of hidden waterfall hikes, exclusive vineyard tours, or street art walks, and with just a click, you’re on your way to experiencing them yourself.

Each video comes with real-time pricing, making the leap from dreaming to doing seamless and spontaneous. That’s the magic of Otsy, where every scroll through your feed can lead to your next great journey.

We’re excited not just to facilitate your travels but to watch and share in the stories you’ll tell. Our platform is designed for creators and explorers alike; if you love crafting travel content, Otsy helps you monetize it by sharing commissions, turning your passion into profit.

To learn more about Otsy, check out its official website, and follow the app on Instagram.