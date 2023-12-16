Connect with us

Charlie Welham talks about being an entrepreneur in the digital age

Athlete, content creator, and model Charlie Welham chatted about being an entrepreneur in the digital age.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Charlie Welham
Charlie Welham. Photo Courtesy of Charlie Welham
Charlie Welham. Photo Courtesy of Charlie Welham

An athlete originally from the U.K.

Welham is originally from England, and he played soccer his whole life. It has always been his goal to play the sport professionally. He lives in Sydney, Australia.

Two years ago, he started modeling after he stopped playing soccer. “I do miss soccer, but I’ve been actually playing a little soccer lately,” he said. “I have to keep fit, and keep the muscles working,” he said with a sweet laugh.

Founder of an Australian brand

Welham is the founder of the Australian brand CC The Label Swim Line. “I’ve been working hard with my swimwear, so I’ve been busy with that,” he said. “It has been going great. I’m coming up with new designs and products in the next few weeks,” he revealed.

“I’ve been focusing a lot on helping improve men’s confidence, men’s health, and going down that route. Basically, the overall confidence of men, and that has been really rewarding,” he added.

Future plans

His plans for the future are to keep expanding his CC The Label Swim brand. “I will definitely be traveling a lot in the New Year. I would love to visit Japan, Vietnam, and America. I’ve only been to New York once so I would love to go back there,” he said.

The digital age

On being an entrepreneur in the digital age, Welham said, “Honestly, it feels great. The digital age is the best way to work, I reckon. It is fun to travel and work from my computer or my phone and be an entrepreneur in that way. Traveling is my favorite; I love traveling.”

“I love growing my TikTok,” he admitted. “I’ve been focusing on men’s grooming for haircare, skincare, and fashion. It has been going well, and I have been doing that full-time.”

Advice for young and aspiring entrepreneurs

For young and aspiring entrepreneurs, he said, “The best advice that I can give is to start today, and worry about it tomorrow. If you don’t start today, somebody else is going to do it, and you’re going to be left behind. If you start now, you can always figure a solution after that.”

“You will always think of a better solution once you are actually in the problem, if that makes sense. Once you are in the thick of the problem, you have to think of a solution, whereas if you are not trying to become an entrepreneur, it’s all talk. You need to make that a reality. Making a reality is certainly the main step,” he elaborated.

Charlie Welham: The videographer

Welham shared that recently, he branched out into the videography world. “The videography world has been going great,” he admitted.

“I’ve been videotaping shows here in Sydney, and I’ve been working with performer, actor, model, and dancer Beau Privato; Beau is pretty cool to work with. I’ve been doing a lot of that and I just enjoy working all online lately,” he said.

Favorite mottos to live by

Regarding his favorite mottos to live by, Welham revealed, “You have to feel the bottom to reach the top. Appreciate how far you’ve come as well. I know a lot of people that are doing pretty well but they are not happy because they aren’t doing something they love.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Welham responded, “The Best is Yet to Come.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Welham said, “Success, to me, means being not only financially stable but also mentally in the right place.”

“Success involves having a combination of everything: mental health, physical health, and financial wellbeing. All of that together equals success,” he added.

Fans and supporters

For his fans, Welham concluded, “My fans and supporters mean the most to me, they are the best. They are so supportive, and they send me encouraging messages. I love interacting back with them on social media and having a positive impact on their lives.”

To learn more about digital content creator, model, and athlete Charlie Welham, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

Markos Papadatos
