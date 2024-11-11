Charles Fritzen talks about representing Latvia in the 2024 Mister Universe competition

Charles Fritzen. Photo Credit: Scott Phillipson.

Personal trainer and gymnastics coach Charles Fritzen chatted about representing Latvia in the 2024 Mister Universe competition.

American military leader Douglas MacArthur once said: “A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others.” This quote applies to Charles Fritzen.

“It’s really exciting,” he exclaimed about the forthcoming Mister USA pageant. “I’ve never done anything like this before and think it will be a great experience.”

The Mister Universe finals will be held from December 15th to the 22nd in Los Angeles, California.

Representing Latvia

On repping the country of Latvia, he remarked, “It feels great. Although I was born in Sweden and my dad is from the United States, Latvia is part of my generational heritage.”

“My grandmother was from Latvia and I want to make her country proud. Sadly, I don’t feel all that connected to the country because my grandmother didn’t want to talk too much about it, she had to flee her country to escape Soviet rule,” he explained.

“I am hoping that this competition will bring me closer to my roots,” he added.

Daily motivations

On his daily motivations, he shared, “I am motivated by just going out there and trying to enjoy life to its fullest.”

“Also, not taking life too seriously and just living in the moment,” he added.

Advocacy in the competition

Fritzen opened up about his advocacy in the competition, which is to help people grow a passion and affinity for fitness. “I want to show people that living a healthy lifestyle is something that they should strive for,” he said.

“I want to showcase that fitness is fun, and being active elevates their lives in so many ways, not just physically but mentally as well. I believe that exercise is the best medicine,” he acknowledged.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he responded, “I actually don’t have any current long term plans, I just want to see where life takes me.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he shared, “I honestly feel like I’ve dodged a bullet growing up in the ’90s.”

“Although I love the fact that I now can use social media to reach a large audience, help people and grow my business, I can’t imaging growing up with social media everywhere. I feel like it has had a negative impact on kids.

Advice for hopefuls in fitness

For advice for young and aspiring fitness professionals and content creators, he encouraged them “to just keep going.”

“Try different things. Some things will work, others won’t, be they can always learn from it,” he noted.

“Also, don’t to take themselves too seriously, have fun with it. Always know that if something doesn’t work, its ‘the thing’ that doesn’t work, not you as a person,” he added.

Success

On his definition of success, he said, “Having full control of your life, freedom. To be able to live your life how and where you want it.”

For his fans, followers and supporters, Fritzen concluded, “Thanks for your support.”

To learn more about Charles Fritzen, follow him on Instagram.