Catching up with William Richardson: Social influencer, fitness and transformation coach

William Richardson. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

William Richardson is a man of many talents: social influencer, entrepreneur, athlete, fitness and transformation coach. He chatted about his latest endeavors.

American entrepreneur Sam Altman once said: “Young people willing to push super hard to make something happen are among the most powerful forces in the world.” This quote applies to William Richardson, who lives in the state of Missouri.

Daily motivations

Each day, Richardson is motivated by his faith and discipline. “The fact that I believe I can achieve my goals of being healthy, growing a business, and living the life that I want to live, that motivates me to keep going,” he explained.

“When I was younger, in junior high school and high school, I envisioned I would be doing exactly what I am doing now: helping people transform their bodies. This is what I’ve always wanted to do,” he noted.

On his New Year’s resolutions for 2025, he revealed, “I have the same goals as usual, and I want to keep improving.”

Lessons learned from the fitness and transformation journey

On the lessons learned from his fitness and transformation journey, he remarked, “It taught me a lot about discipline, building habits, and just setting goals and being able to achieve them.”

“Fitness has taught me that there is always a better way to do something; you are never done learning,” he noted. “It also taught me a lot of gratitude and humility.”

“You set a goal and then, you can see it happen in real time with your body, and it transfers over everywhere else, with that sort of myself,” he added.

Richardson on walking as exercise and movement

Richardson shared that he uses walking as a “form of movement.” “I use walking as a way to get my thoughts going, and technically, it is exercise as well,” he said.

“Walking is undoubtedly exercise, and I use it more for momentum too, even though I get the exercise benefits of it it too,” he added.

In track and field, he noted that the “100 meter sprint” is his favorite event because he runs fast, while in swimming, he is drawn to “freestyle” because it is “definitely his best stroke.”

In addition, he learned how to do backflips from his sister, who did cheerleading. “My sister taught me the flips, and I was also self-taught from the trampoline,” he said.

Best advice he has ever been given

On the best advice that he has ever been given, he responded, “There are a lot of pieces of advice that have helped shape me. I still have a lot more to learn.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Freedom.”

“It’s the liberation of William Richardson,” he admitted.

Best thing about being his age

On the best thing about being his age, he shared, “Even though I am only 24 years old, I still have some life experiences, but I am also still young.”

“There is a lot of life ahead of you, you recover fast, and you have a lot of energy. At the same time, you still have life experiences too, which is great.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Richardson stated, “Success, for me, is holistic, in every area of life, and that’s relationships, faith, and monetary success.”

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Richardson expressed, “I am grateful for the people that find my life interesting, and get anything from my videos; it is cool when your content reaches people and they can use that information to make their lives better.”

For more information William Richardson, follow him on TikTok and Instagram.