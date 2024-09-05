Catching up with Drew McVey: Mr. Massachusetts in the 2024 Mister USA competition

Drew McVey. Photo Courtesy of Drew McVey.

Drew McVey is a U.S. Coast Guard vet, model, and bodybuilder, who represented the state of Massachusetts in the 2024 Mister USA competition. He chatted about his latest endeavors.

McVey revealed that his advocacy is men’s mental health. “I am a huge supporter of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA),” he said. “This cause is something that I am very passionate about.”

Mister USA is an American beauty pageant, which is held annually, and the winner goes on to represent the United States in the Mister Universe competition. It is a celebration of culture, diversity, beauty, intelligence and empowerment.

Mister USA believes in the power of young leaders to make a difference in the world. It is not solely about outer beauty; it recognizes the inner beauty and intelligence of their contestants.

The Mister USA finals took place on August 31st at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Drew McVey: A Top 10 Mister USA finalist

Most recently, McVey landed in the Top 10 finalists of this year’s competition. “Honestly, I was blown away,” he admitted. “Placing within the Top 10 really did allow me to understand that you can really do anything.”

McVey was not afraid to be raw, honest, and vulnerable throughout the competition, and his vulnerability proved to be very rewarding.

“Throughout my self-doubts and insecurities, I showed off the best that I could, and I was genuine, vulnerable and I displayed my true self. To place in the Top 10, that really changed my perspective on so many things,” he explained.

Looking back on the past week in Los Angeles, he really enjoyed the time he spent getting to know all the other contestants. “This was one of the best weeks of my life… ever,” he admitted.

“I love the whole experience… the camaraderie and the brotherhood was just impeccable,” he said. “Spending every moment with these guys has honestly been a pleasure, and it’s something I wish I could do again soon.”

Lessons learned from this journey

On the lessons learned from the Mister USA journey, he reflected, “It taught me that it’s okay to be vulnerable and to show emotion. Fortunately enough, I’m an emotional individual and I like to share how I feel. I want to raise awareness on men’s mental health, and I want them to feel heard.”

“I want men to stand up, to be strong, and be confident,” he noted. “I want them to speak how they feel, and what they feel is true and honest.”

“This competition showed me that it’s okay to do these things, and it reminded me that the strongest men are the people that can stand up for what’s right, and they can tell you exactly how they feel,” he elaborated.

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring contestants that wish to go to pageants to represent their states, he said, “I would tell them to be bold, confident, and be okay with stepping out of their comfort zones.”

“I took a leap of faith into stepping up to that for the state I was representing. I was very proud to represent my state and where I was coming from,” he admitted.

“Just be proud, bold, and don’t conform to the comfortability of your own self,” he added.

Tyler McAfee

McVey had kind words about fellow model and social influencer Tyler McAfee. “Tyler is one of my best friends, so the relationship and bond that we share is deep and real. Tyler is a genuine, true, honest, passionate, and giving person. I love that guy so much,” he said.

Success

McVey defined the word success as “progression” in the field that you are pursuing. “Success, to me, looks like achieving the goals that I’ve set for myself… both short-term and long-term that I am constantly pursuing,” he said.

“Also, enjoying the process, remembering the past, looking forward to the future, and living in the present,” he added.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, McVey said, “Thank you to each and every person that has supported me this whole time, whether it was from the beginning or at the very end.”

To learn more about Drew McVey, follow him on Instagram.