Catching up with Conrad Louis: Fitness professional, podcaster, and social influencer

Internationally recognized fitness professional, social influencer, and podcaster Conrad Louis chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors, the success of his “All That Glitters” podcast (with Hayley Paige), and how he has found his voice in adversity.

Former U.S. Army general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell once said: “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.” Conrad Louis is an individual that embodies this wise quotation.

“All That Glitters” is a weekly podcast show that brings a positive boost of love, as well as a landscape to navigate one’s own kind of fairytale. It delivers tips on living life and relationships with more creativity and texture while addressing those awkward insecurities head-on and making those pivots.

He acknowledged that the podcast “All That Glitters,” which he does with his fiancée Hayley Paige, has been “going great.” They cover a wide variety of topics, including self-care and mental health, at a time when it is of utmost importance. “Mental health is important to both of us and we like to stay up-to-date with it,” he said.

“We like to use ‘All That Glitters’ as a platform to spotlight people to discuss topics from an expert point of view. We talk a lot about entrepreneurship. We love how applicable athletics is in our day-to-day lives. We attribute a lot of our success in the professional world to our background in athletics. We draw from those experiences and make them relevant to people today,” he elaborated.

An important lesson that the quarantine has taught Louis is to be “flexible,” in an effort to “accept reality and make the most of it.”

He is a firm believer that “adversity will always exist, in some form or another.” “I am finding a box to put adversity in and I am still persevering in spite of it,” he said.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Mindset is everything. Perspective is everything. I feel that everything comes down to mindset. It allows you to turn setbacks into moments of triumph.”

“Never ever give up,” he underscored.

Regarding his future plans, he remarked, “I am looking forward to traveling a little bit more. That response is a dime a dozen. I would like to get a little more diversity and experience perhaps especially now that things are building more momentum, and COVID is losing momentum. We want to nourish some of the opportunities that have been budding throughout.”

Football coach Vince Lombardi once said: “Winning is habit. Unfortunately, so is losing.” For Louis, this was the best advice that he was ever given in his life by another coach that quoted Lombardi. “You can’t control all the circumstances but you can control your perspective, your preparation and your attitude about your circumstances,” he said. “There is a lot of value to that.”

In his youth, he revealed that he did such track and field events as the hurdles, the 100 meter dash, and pole vaulting. “I grew up in Texas and we had to do track and field as a football player,” he said. “I was also playing lacrosse while doing track and field. I’ve always been built for speed,” he said with a sweet laugh.

When asked what his favorite stroke is in the sport of swimming, he responded, “I don’t do a to of swimming, just for working out. My favorite stroke to watch is the butterfly though I can’t do it myself.”

For myself, when I do work out, I would say the freestyle. I am so fascinated and impressed by the people that can do the butterfly,” he added.

Louis defined the word success as “meeting your blueprint,” as well as inner peace. “Going beyond what your blueprint is,” he explained. “Also, consistently negotiating adversity.”

The podcast “All That Glitters” is available by clicking here.

For more information on fitness professional, podcaster, and social influencer Conrad Louis, follow him on Instagram.




