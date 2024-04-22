Carlsbad Mom Walks is teaching new parents the importance of physical activity

Photo by Z Logue Photography

Finding time for physical activity often presents a challenge in the chaotic world of new parenthood.

However, the perks of staying active as parents are enormous! Beyond just keeping fit, regular physical activity works wonders for your mental well-being and stress levels — essential factors in the whirlwind of parenthood.

Studies back it up: incorporating exercise into your daily grind can supercharge your mood, dial down stress, and rev up your energy levels. So, if you’re a new parent, it might be worth reconsidering spending all your free time lounging around or napping.

And, if you are looking for a place to get your steps in then, Carlsbad Mom Walks has your back.

Spearheaded by Mariela De Santiago, Carlsbad Mom Walks is a grassroots effort focused on nurturing wellness in the local community.

Carlsbad Mom Walks offers the chance to combine fitness with socializing in a supportive environment. The organized walks that they offer not only prioritize physical activity but also build vital social connections among families.

Creating a sense of belonging is crucial for getting moms and new parents involved in activities like Carlsbad Mom Walks. It’s more than just exercise; it’s a welcoming space for everyone, regardless of their fitness level or background. Mariela’s goal is for every parent to feel valued and comfortable there.

Walking, as a simple yet effective form of exercise, offers numerous benefits for parental well-being. Regular walking isn’t just about boosting physical health; it’s a game-changer for mental well-being too!

Studies reveal compelling insights into the power of walking: Every 2,000 steps taken slashes the risk of heart disease, cancer, and premature death by a remarkable 10%, reaching its zenith at the magical 10,000-step mark each day.

Not only this, hitting the pavement can also ease anxiety, lift spirits, and dial down stress levels. These benefits are especially crucial for parents juggling the challenges of childcare.

Carlsbad Mom Walks is not limited to parents. But it encourages young parents to bring their kids along as well. Research suggests that children aged 1 to 5 years should aim for at least 3 hours of physical activity every day. This activity should be spread throughout the day and include various forms like running, jumping, dancing, and skipping.

Engaging in family activities builds stronger bonds, enhances communication, and creates lasting memories. Families who spend quality time together have children with better social skills, higher self-esteem, and fewer behavioral issues. These activities also allow parents to impart values and important life lessons to their children, contributing to their overall development and well-being.

Mariela underscores the importance of this approach, saying, “Walking with our children isn’t just about their health; it’s a chance for us to bond and create lasting memories together.”

Carlsbad Mom Walks is all about helping parents stay healthy and connected. It’s not just about walking; it’s also about building a community where parents can share stories and support each other. Mariela wants everyone to feel like they’re on this parenthood journey together.

Understanding the importance of physical activity for parents, Carlsbad Mom Walks underscores the holistic benefits of walking. By participating, parents are inspired to integrate more movement into their daily routines. Not only this, but Carlsbad Mom Walks also hosts exciting events in collaboration with various companies, infusing an extra layer of excitement into their walks.

To join these events with your family, simply visit their website for details on upcoming locations.