Life

Canada officially bans LGBTQ2 conversion therapy

The federal legislation to ban conversion therapy practices in Canada received royal assent.

Published

Vancouver LGBTQ Pride Parade in 2015. Source - vl04 from Vancouver, Canada (CC BY 2.0)
The federal legislation to ban conversion therapy practices in Canada received royal assent on Wednesday, meaning the bill is now a law, but the new criminal offenses won’t be in effect until January 7, 2022.

According to the text of the bill, it will be illegal to subject someone of any age, consenting or not, to so-called conversion therapy, and is punishable with up to five years in prison.

“It’s official: Our government’s legislation banning the despicable and degrading practice of conversion therapy has received Royal Assent – meaning it is now law. LGBTQ2 Canadians, we’ll always stand up for you and your rights,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Wednesday.

I’m really happy and hopeful that no other person will have to go through what I had to go through,” Jules Sherred of British Columbia tells CityNews. He says he underwent conversion therapy at age 17, as he was uncomfortable with his assigned gender, but was left suicidal into his 30s.

Bill C-4 was tabled on Nov. 29. MPs unanimously agreed to swiftly pass the bill through all legislative stages in the House of Commons without changes on Dec. 1, according to CTV News Canada.

The bill was then sent to the Senate, where Senators also unanimously agreed on Dec. 7 to pass the legislation with little debate and no committee study. Governor-General Mary Simon gave “Royal Assent” to the bill, making it a law.

Conversion therapy, a discredited practice claiming to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, often uses harmful techniques like electric shock, deprivation of food and water, and hypnosis. The American Medical Association has condemned conversion practices

Canada joins a growing number of countries, including Brazil, Ecuador, and Germany, that have banned conversion therapy outright. The UK has pledged to ban the practice but has not done so, yet.

In the U.S., 20 states have laws in place banning conversion therapy for minors, and five states have partial bans. Three states – Alabama, Georgia, and Florida – are located in a federal judicial circuit with an injunction that prevents the enforcement of conversion therapy bans.

