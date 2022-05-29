Connect with us

California Gov. Gavin Newsome tests positive for COVID-19

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Published

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a day after a high-profile meeting with the visiting prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern. Source - Office of the Governor of California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a day after meeting with the visiting prime minister of New Zealand.

“This morning, the governor tested positive for Covid-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms. The governor will continue to work remotely,” the Democrat’s office said in a statement, noting that he will be in isolation until at least June 2.

“The Governor has also received a prescription for Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his 5-day regimen immediately,” the statement read. Newsom, 54, is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and has received two booster shots, according to his office.

The governor’s office has also notified New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s delegation of the positive test, reports ABC News. The two leaders met in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Friday to announce a climate change partnership. Ardern tested positive for the virus earlier in May.

At the meeting in Golden Gate Park, the two leaders signed a pledge agreeing to help fight climate change by sharing ideas and best practices, including how to put millions more electric vehicles on the road, according to the Associated Press.

Paxlovid, made by Pfizer, is a combination of two antiviral medications. It has been shown to be extremely effective at keeping mild cases of Covid from becoming more severe or even deadly.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized it for emergency use in December, according to CNN News, after a clinical trial found that a five-day course cut the risk of being hospitalized or dying by 88 percent in unvaccinated people at high risk of severe outcomes from a COVID-19 infection.

The governor is among a slew of high-profile politicians who have tested positive for the virus this year, including Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

In this article:california governor, Climate change pledge, Gavin Newsome, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Paxlovid, Politics, tests positive for COVID-19
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

