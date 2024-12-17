Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Bubba Almony talks about his 3rd annual Toy Drive to help youth and families in need

Celebrity bodyguard Bubba Almony chatted about his 3rd annual Toy Drive, which is helping the youth and families in Salisbury, Maryland.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Bubba Almony
Bubba Almony. Photo Courtesy of Bubba Almony
Bubba Almony. Photo Courtesy of Bubba Almony

Celebrity bodyguard Bubba Almony chatted about his 3rd annual Toy Drive, which is helping the youth and families in Salisbury, Maryland.

Almony is the recipient of the “Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award” from President Joe Biden. This marks the first time in history that a bodyguard receives this high honor from Congress.

Toy Drive giveaway

This upcoming Toy Drive giveaway and dinner will take place on Monday, December 23rd in Salisbury, Maryland.

“There will be free warm meals, free toys and gifts and Santa will be taking time out of his very busy schedule to stop by,” Almony said.

“I hope to positively impact around 200 to 300 people of deserving and underprivileged youth and families in need of a Christmas miracle,” he noted.

“We will also have a few special giveaways! This special event is all about spreading holiday cheer,” he exclaimed. 

Almony on the significance of this cause

On the importance of this cause, Almony stated, “This cause and giving back to the community is so important because life is all about people and it truly matters how we treat them.”

“There is some families who can’t even afford one gift for their children and about one in six children in Maryland face hunger,” he said.

“Toy drives can significantly impact kids’ self-esteem and sense of belonging, while also fostering a sense of community by encouraging people to give back and teach empathy and compassion to younger generations,” he explained.

Almony on the future of his Toy Drive

On the future of the Toy Drive, Almony foreshadowed, “I see this Toy Drive continuing to grow and be more impactful each year! God willing by the 5th annual toy drive we can serve close to 500 people who are less fortunate. 

Future plans for 2025

Regarding his future plans for 2025, he revealed, “My plans for 2025 include continuing to be the best man, person, leader and role model I can be.”

“My New Year’s resolution is to help as many people as I can in 2025,” he added. 

Closing thoughts on his forthcoming Toy Drive and dinner

Almony remarked, “This special evening is all about spreading holiday cheer with free warm meals and gifts for youth and families in need. Let’s come together as a community to make this season magical for everyone!”

“For those looking to get involved, I’m accepting donations of new and gently used toys, gifts, winter essentials, gift cards, children’s books, snacks and stuffed animals. People can contact me about this via my Instagram,” he said.

“I want the readers and those who attend to gain valuable lessons of empathy, compassion, generosity, and community involvement,” he concluded.

To learn more about Bubba Almony, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Bodyguard, bubba almony, Children, Dinner, families, Joe Biden, Maryland, President, salisbury, toy drive, Youth
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Dubai's yachts offer socially-distanced luxury Dubai's yachts offer socially-distanced luxury

World

End of the Dubai dream for Europe’s drug lords?

Europol described Dubai as a “remote coordination hub” for Europe’s drugs trade, where traffickers launder their money.

14 hours ago

Business

Cybercrime expert explains how to guard against new scammer tactics

Beware of “emergency” requests for financial help from someone claiming to be a family member or friend.

24 hours ago
Visitors look at a video about battery-powered ships in the showroom at the headquarters of Chinese EV battery maker CATL in Ningde, Fujian province on November 15, 2024 Visitors look at a video about battery-powered ships in the showroom at the headquarters of Chinese EV battery maker CATL in Ningde, Fujian province on November 15, 2024

Business

Asian markets struggle after more weak China data

Asian markets mostly fell Monday after an unexpected slowdown in retail sales reinforced worries about China's economy.

14 hours ago
In early July, British Airways cut 10,300 short-haul flights up to the end of October In early July, British Airways cut 10,300 short-haul flights up to the end of October

Business

Surge in UK business travel: Time for more take off or more landing?

Does this mean that UK workers are travelling at the right amount or has business travel become excessive?

7 hours ago