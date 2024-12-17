Bubba Almony talks about his 3rd annual Toy Drive to help youth and families in need

Bubba Almony. Photo Courtesy of Bubba Almony

Celebrity bodyguard Bubba Almony chatted about his 3rd annual Toy Drive, which is helping the youth and families in Salisbury, Maryland.

Almony is the recipient of the “Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award” from President Joe Biden. This marks the first time in history that a bodyguard receives this high honor from Congress.

Toy Drive giveaway

This upcoming Toy Drive giveaway and dinner will take place on Monday, December 23rd in Salisbury, Maryland.

“There will be free warm meals, free toys and gifts and Santa will be taking time out of his very busy schedule to stop by,” Almony said.

“I hope to positively impact around 200 to 300 people of deserving and underprivileged youth and families in need of a Christmas miracle,” he noted.

“We will also have a few special giveaways! This special event is all about spreading holiday cheer,” he exclaimed.

Almony on the significance of this cause

On the importance of this cause, Almony stated, “This cause and giving back to the community is so important because life is all about people and it truly matters how we treat them.”

“There is some families who can’t even afford one gift for their children and about one in six children in Maryland face hunger,” he said.

“Toy drives can significantly impact kids’ self-esteem and sense of belonging, while also fostering a sense of community by encouraging people to give back and teach empathy and compassion to younger generations,” he explained.

Almony on the future of his Toy Drive

On the future of the Toy Drive, Almony foreshadowed, “I see this Toy Drive continuing to grow and be more impactful each year! God willing by the 5th annual toy drive we can serve close to 500 people who are less fortunate.

Future plans for 2025

Regarding his future plans for 2025, he revealed, “My plans for 2025 include continuing to be the best man, person, leader and role model I can be.”

“My New Year’s resolution is to help as many people as I can in 2025,” he added.

Closing thoughts on his forthcoming Toy Drive and dinner

Almony remarked, “This special evening is all about spreading holiday cheer with free warm meals and gifts for youth and families in need. Let’s come together as a community to make this season magical for everyone!”

“For those looking to get involved, I’m accepting donations of new and gently used toys, gifts, winter essentials, gift cards, children’s books, snacks and stuffed animals. People can contact me about this via my Instagram,” he said.

“I want the readers and those who attend to gain valuable lessons of empathy, compassion, generosity, and community involvement,” he concluded.

To learn more about Bubba Almony, follow him on Instagram.