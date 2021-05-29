Connect with us

Bruce Oake Recovery Centre opens its doors in Winnipeg, Canada

Published

Bruce Oake Recovery Centre
Bruce Oake Recovery Centre in Winnipeg Canada. Photo Courtesy of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.
The Bruce Oake Recovery Centre opened its doors this week in Winnipeg, Canada, and it is dedicated in memory of Bruce Oake. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It is a flagship non-profit organization in Manitoba, that offers long-term live-in and out-patient treatment to individuals seeking recovery from addiction. The Bruce Oake Recovery Center is a residential treatment facility for people that are suffering from drug and alcohol addiction.

Bruce Oake passed away in 2011 at the age of 25 from an overdose, and he was the older brother of world-class magician and illusionist Darcy Oake, who spoke with Digital Journal about his career and the opening of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre. Its first clients moved in this week.

Executive director Greg Kyllo remarked, “Creating a space of healing where people can come, and not just come and receive services, but actually move in to, to begin to change their lives is a really empowering space that we’ve built.”

Over the years, while competing on reality competitions such as “Britain’s Got Talent” and “BGT: The Champions” and in his live magic shows, Oake dedicated several illusions in memory to his brother, Bruce.

To learn more about the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, check out its official website and its Facebook page.

