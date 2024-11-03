Britain’s most and least knowledgeable new drivers: Revealed

Cars and general street scene. — Image © Tim Sandle

Driving theory tests are hard and probably harder than they have ever been, according to current pass rates.

Pass rates have dropped since 2007, falling from an average pass rate of 65 percent to 45 percent between April and December 2023. This is based on the latest government data, assessed by the road surfacing company Instarmac.

The firm has assessed the UK’s best and worst places to take a driving theory test and these data have been shared with Digital Journal.

Are driving theory tests getting harder?

The UK’s driving theory tests have been consistently updated since 2007, introducing new question styles, longer hazard perception tests, removing case study questions and adding more niche multiple-choice questions in increasingly specific scenarios.

Recently, new rules were introduced in 2020 that cause your driving theory pass certificate to expire if an individual does not pass their practical test within two years of completing their theory test.

Additionally, traditional case study questions have been replaced with short video content. This means the test is now 57 minutes long with a three-minute break before the hazard perception test.

Learners can therefore expect to answer a multiple choice section, image questions (including road signs and markings), three short video questions and a hazard perception test.

The top 10 most knowledgeable drivers by test centre

The Isles of Scilly has the highest pass rate in the UK with a total average of 69.2 percent. Overall, the most notable shared characteristic of the top 10 is that nearly all of the locations have a small population. Bar Penrith and Royal Tunbridge Wells, which have a population of 224,000 and 115,000 respectively, the other eight locations have a combined population of 24,887 people and the top three were a collection of islands.

The top 10 least knowledgeable drivers by test centre

With the least knowledgeable drivers, Mallaig is revealed to be the worst place in the UK for passing the driving theory test. Mallaig is a port in Morar, on the west coast of the Scottish Highlands. Only 30.8 percent of participants pass the theory test in Mallaig.

What does this mean for learner drivers in the UK?

The takeaways between the best and worst locations relate to total population and geographical location. The worst areas to pass a theory test have a combined population of 997,156.

Geographically, Scotland beats England for the most test centres with the highest pass rates in the top 10. Six Scottish locations made the list, versus four in England with Wales featuring in zero places within the top 10.

As far as the 10 worst places to take your theory test go, England narrowly beats out Scotland. England has 5 of the least likely test centres to pass your test, Scotland has four and Wales has one.

Richard Moss, head of civils at Instarmac tells Digital Journal: “Theory tests are hard – but they are so important. More knowledgeable road users make driving a safer, more relaxing prospect for everyone involved. For those who are about to sit their test for the first time, I cannot stress how important it is to not underestimate the exam”.

He adds: “The best way to familiarise yourself with the test is by doing at least five minutes’ prep every day in the runup to your test, even if it’s just before bed. You can find mock driving theory test apps on your phone’s app store with official DVSA revision questions – ideal for a refresher in bed, when waiting for the bus or wherever you find yourself with five minutes spare. You can also find mock hazard perception tests on YouTube, so you know what to expect for the second half of your test.”