Brewing change: British population now prefers coffee to tea

A nation of tea drinkers? No longer, if new research is correct. One poll suggests as many as 56 percent of people living in the UK prefer coffee to the more traditional British cup of tea. This is according to a review commissioned by De’Longhi (who happen, for the sake of transparency, to manufacture coffee machines for the home).

Compared to tea, coffee contains much higher levels of caffeine, and caffeine is known to stimulate cortisol levels and elevate a person’s mood.

In terms of coffee types, the favourite coffee if the milky latte (46 percent of respondents to a new survey). The latte, literally meaning “milk” in Italian, is a shot of espresso into which hot, steamed milk is added and followed by a light layer of foam.

This variant derived from the cappuccino, which began to be made after the invention of the espresso machine in late 19th century Italy. The cappuccino is equal parts milk, foam and espresso whereas the latte is larger and contains more milk.

Although the latter began to be popularised in 1950s Italy it mostly took off when it became more standardised in Seattle during the 1980s.

In second place is the cappuccino (39 percent), followed by the flat white (26 percent) and then, the classic espresso (19 percent).

The full outcome is:

Latte 46% Cappuccino 39% Flat White 26% Espresso 19% Iced coffee 19% Mocha 18% White Americano 17% Flavoured coffees, e.g. caramel latte 15% Black Americano 13% Oat milk latte 10% Macchiato 9% Black filter coffee 8% Cold brew 5% Cortado 3%

The survey also finds that Gen Z individuals tend to be keener on coffee than older generations with the research revealing they spend £64.50 a month on the black stuff, more than twice that of the £28 spent by over 60s.

Some 87 percent of younger people describe themselves as a “coffee connoisseur” compared to just 66 percent of over 60s.

De’Longhi Marketing Director Helen Cutmore explains: “It’s evident from this research that consumer tastes really differ.”

Regionally, the coffee capital of the UK is Newcastle where people drink 17 cups of coffee a week, compared to the least caffeinated city in the UK, Coventry, where residents only drink 11.