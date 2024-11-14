Brenden Purvis talks about supporting charities with the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar

Brenden Purvis. Photo Courtesy of the Australian Firefighters Calendar.

Australian aviation firefighter Brenden Purvis spoke about supporting charities with the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar.

Byron Pulsifer once said: “Courage isn’t that you can see what lies ahead; courage means you will advance not knowing but doing at all costs.” This quote applies to Aussie firefighter Brenden Purvis.

2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar

The Australian Firefighters Calendar donates to multiple charities such as the Australian Childrenʼs Hospital Foundation, the Childrenʼs Hospital at Westmead, Sydney Childrenʼs Hospital Foundation burns units, Starlight Childrenʼs Foundation, Mates For Mates, Royal Far West and Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, among many others.

On being a part of the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, he said, “I love all the animal foundations the calendar supports, and I’m so proud of the money we’ve helped raised for them.”

“I’ve also adopted a cat and a dog, giving them a loving home—it’s incredibly rewarding to help animals in need,” he added.

Firefighting experience

Regarding his firefighting experience, he shared, “I’ve been a firefighter for 16 years, and what I love most is the camaraderie and mateship that comes with the job.” But

“Above all, it’s knowing that people rely on us in their toughest moments, and we’re able to provide the help they need,” he added.

Daily motivations as a firefighter

On his daily motivations as a firefighter, he shared, “What motivates me is the unknown—every day at work brings something different, and you never know what challenges or situations you’ll face.”

Career-defining moments

When asked about his career-defining moments, he revealed, “Being an aviation firefighter in the Air Force has taken me to some unique and interesting places around the world, where I’ve had the privilege of working alongside firefighters from other nations. Those experiences have truly shaped me.”

The digital age

On being a firefighter in the digital age, Purvis said, “Technology has changed so much since I first started, and there are definitely positives—like being able to look up information on the job instantly.”

“The downside, though, is that everyone has a phone, which means photos and videos can be taken in high-pressure moments,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring firefighters

For young and emerging firefighters, he said, “My advice is to stay fit and healthy—whether you’re in aviation or civilian firefighting. It makes those tough times a little easier to handle.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Purvis said, “Success means making a positive impact, doing what you love, and staying true to your values.”

Closing thoughts on the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar and its charity component

Purvis remarked about the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, “As fun as the calendar is, there’s a very serious reason why I love being part of it.”

“Over the past 30 years, thanks to everyone who has supported the calendar, we’ve raised over $3 million for so many incredible organizations and foundations. It’s only with your help that we can keep making this difference,” Purvis concluded.

For more information on the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, check out the official website, and follow its Instagram page.

To learn more about Aussie firefighter Brenden Purvis, follow him on Instagram.