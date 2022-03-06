Breaking with tradition, Queen Elizabeth II makes generous donation to Ukraine charity appeal

Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest serving monarch - Copyright AFP/File Lindsey Parnaby

Her Majesty made an undisclosed contribution to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which works to aid Ukrainian refugees, per the organization’s Twitter feed.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed the donation to The Sun. The amount of the donation was not disclosed, with Buckingham Palace saying it was a private matter and declining to provide further details.

The Queen, and by extension, the royal family, have made it a priority to remain neutral on the world’s stage. But without a doubt, Her Majesty and members of the royal family have taken a rare vocal stance on their opposition to the Russian regime.

In February, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a statement supporting Ukraine, tweeting from the Kensington Royal account, “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

On Wednesday, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had an emotional meeting with Ukrainians in London.

Camilla appeared tearful during the visit but comforted the wife of Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.K. Vadym Prystaiko, hugging her and telling her, “We are praying for you.”

In an impromptu speech, Prince Charles said, “I must say, my wife and I have been deeply moved by everything we’ve heard today during our visit and above all by the extraordinary bravery, generosity, and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression.”

In 2014, Prince Charles came under fire when he compared Putin to Hitler. He was talking with a 78-year Polish woman who escaped the Nazi Holocaust by sailing to Canada in 1939 – just before Germany seized the city of Gdansk, the newspaper said.

Marienne Ferguson said: “I had finished showing him the exhibit and talked with him about my own family background and how I came to Canada.

“The prince then said, ‘and now Putin is doing just about the same as Hitler’.” Interestingly, the comment was made as Russia was annexing the disputed region of Crimea.