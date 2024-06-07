Breaking barriers: Suprevida’s mission to optimize healthcare supply chains

Rodrigo Correia da Silva, CEO of Suprevida. Photo courtesy of Suprevida

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

While access to healthcare and nutritional products is essential for ensuring the well-being of populations, the supply chain for medical, hospital, and nutritional products faces a number of inefficiencies. Tackling these inefficiencies, Suprevida’s network optimizes the allocation of these essential products, making access seamless, safe, and practical for all.

Suprevida’s mission is to combat the scarcity and waste inherent in traditional supply chains by leveraging technology and fostering collaboration among suppliers. Its goal is to create a managed network of suppliers that ensures medical and nutritional products are available where and when they are needed, ultimately enhancing healthcare access and outcomes first across Brazil and later in other countries facing the same challenges.

CEO Rodrigo Correia da Silva explains, “My family faced those challenges from this industry, and it has become impossible to turn my back on the suffering of people who lack access to solutions that could significantly improve their lives due to avoidable inefficiencies. Once you realize these issues can be addressed with technology and a non-zero-sum business model, it becomes impossible to ignore, impossible not to act .”

The supply chain for medical devices and nutritional products is fraught with imbalances that result in chronic shortages or excessive inventory. These imbalances stem from transactional and allocation inefficiencies, which hinder the effective distribution and availability of essential healthcare products.

Transactional inefficiencies in the healthcare supply chain stem from complex procurement processes with multiple disconnected intermediaries, leading to delays and increased costs. Traditional supply chains also struggle with demand forecasting, causing overstocking or understocking, worsened by the unpredictable nature of healthcare needs. The challenge is to create and manage regulatory-compliant solutions respecting rules that, although absolutely necessary, slow transactions and limit agility.

Allocation inefficiencies arise from geographical disparities in demand, where traditional supply chains fail to allocate resources based on real-time needs, resulting in regional shortages and surpluses. Specific use cases and requirements for medical and nutritional products complicate inventory management and allocation. In urgent situations, the inability to quickly find, allocate, acquire, and deliver products can have serious consequences.

Suprevida tackles these inefficiencies head-on with a multisided platform that connects suppliers, healthcare providers, and patients through a decentralized network. Suprevida’s platform hosts a robust, managed network of suppliers who are carefully selected and vetted to ensure quality and reliability. By integrating suppliers into a cohesive network, Suprevida can monitor inventory levels in real-time, allowing for a more responsive and adaptive supply chain.

This managed network minimizes the risks of shortages and overstocking, as suppliers can dynamically adjust to the fluctuating demands of the healthcare market. Additionally, by maintaining strong relationships with suppliers and respecting their territorial boundaries, Suprevida fosters a collaborative rather than competitive environment. This approach reduces churn among suppliers and ensures a stable supply chain that meets the demands of healthcare providers and patients.

At the heart of Suprevida’s platform is its combination with O2O services and its sophisticated algorithm that drives the demand-supply matching process. This algorithm considers various factors, including the specific needs of healthcare providers, the geographical location of both buyers and sellers, and the real-time availability of products. By analyzing these factors, the algorithm ensures that healthcare providers receive the products they need, sourced from the nearest suppliers with verified inventory. This precision in matching not only enhances the efficiency of the supply chain but also reduces delivery times and costs, ensuring that medical and nutritional products reach those in need promptly and reliably.

Suprevida simplifies the transactional aspects of the healthcare supply chain through streamlined checkout and logistics processes. The platform integrates all necessary steps into a seamless process that reduces complexity and enhances user experience. Suprevida handles compliance checks, payment processing, and logistics coordination from order placement to delivery. This integration ensures smooth and efficient transactions, minimizing delays and reducing the administrative burden on healthcare providers. By optimizing these processes, Suprevida not only enhances the operational efficiency of suppliers and buyers but also contributes to overall cost savings and improved access to healthcare products.

To ensure long-term sustainability, Suprevida focuses on regional expansion of sellers and enhanced seller services. By increasing the number of sellers in various regions, Suprevida boosts inventory availability and delivery efficiency. Additionally, introducing advanced functionalities and targeting enterprise-level transactions will open new revenue streams, further solidifying Suprevida’s position in the market.

“By perfecting our solution in Brazil, we prepare ourselves for international expansion. Brazil’s unique mix of size and complexity makes it an ideal testing ground. Unlike smaller countries with simpler logistics, Brazil offers a challenging environment that ensures our solutions are robust. Once successful here, we can confidently expand internationally,” says Correia da Silva.

Through its approach, Suprevida ensures that medical and nutritional products are accessible, safe, and practical for all. It ultimately enhances healthcare outcomes and makes a significant impact on Brazil’s healthcare landscape before expanding globally. To learn more, visit suprevida.com.br.