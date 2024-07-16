Brampton Brick’s guide to masonry for architects

Mike Kriesel, director of architecture masonry and landscape sales at Brampton Brick. - Photo courtesy Ontario Association of Architects

Brampton Brick doesn’t go as far back as 7000 B.C.E, when the earliest mud bricks were baked at a settlement outside of Jericho. But they’ve been in the masonry business long enough to know all the tricks to building with clay, stone and block.

Mike Kriesel, director of architecture masonry and landscape sales at Brampton Brick, has worked on both the production and architectural side of the brick business. Over the years, he’s had plenty of meetings with architects who didn’t like how a masonry project went, or simply wanted to know what went wrong.

“This may help answer some questions,” he told attendees of his seminar on masonry tolerances at the Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) annual conference at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre. From crooked walls to units installed backward, Kriesel has seen his fair share of bad masonry—both concrete and clay.

During an hour-long seminar, Kriesel touched on an array of masonry tolerances, from the gap between bricks to the amount of acceptable variation in a wall. Architects may seem far removed from the standards governing masonry, but Kriesel says getting these tolerances right is essential.

“You want to be sure to spec the right brick for the project,” Kriesel says.

Here’s what he had to say about bricks:

You can’t get (or use) the same bricks everywhere

To the uneducated eye, clay or concrete bricks all look roughly the same. But as Kriesel pointed out, not all bricks are created equal. To start, clay and concrete have different physical properties.

Generally speaking, clay brick tends to expand and concrete tends to shrink once manufactured. During their service, the physical properties of certain products can impact how the units behave with one another in the wall.

Under CSA A-82, the system used to rate clay brick for both structural or face purposes, there are three different classifications. Type X is for masonry requiring a high degree of precision and very small variation, Type S is for general masonry work, and Type A is for bricks that are produced for specific architectural effects.

These classifications govern how much leeway there is for error in any given brick.

For an 8-inch (or 204 mm) Type X brick, the tolerance for distortion is just 1.5 mm. For a Type S brick, it’s 2.5 mm. In the case of chippage of bricks, a Type X allows for only 5% or less of the brick to have obvious wear, while a Type S brick can get away with 10% or less.

On top of tolerances for size, Kriesel explains, clay brick is also rated by temperature zones. Exterior Grade, or EG, is used for climates like Canada with big swings between summer and winter.

“Sometimes that can be a downside if not properly accounted for,” he says.

Moisture is not your friend

While rain, snow, and sleet are unavoidable in Canada, Kriesel says there are some design choices architects can make to reduce the likelihood of damage. One lies in the choice of joint for a brick wall. Kriesel says most architects prefer a raked joint because it shows the best relief of the wall.

“You will always absorb more moisture in that brick,” he told the room. “That’s not great for masonry.” Kriesel prefers a concave joint to promote water moving down the wall instead of into the wall.

Water is the bane of most building materials, including clay and concrete bricks. Water is often the root cause of system or product failure during a project’s service life. If you don’t plan on water to get into and out of your wall system you may be susceptible to issues down the road.

Lightweight concrete bricks are more porous, so they trap more moisture than standard concrete. This is the main reason why these units are only recommended for interior use. They’re too absorptive for exterior walls.

But sealing off brick from moisture isn’t the answer, either.

“I shiver when I hear that,” Kriesel says.

According to the Clay Brick Association of Canada, using sealer on clay brick can prevent the brick from drying out quickly, and actually lead to additional damage.

“Please don’t ever seal clay brick,” Kriesel says. “Don’t paint clay brick. Don’t even touch clay brick. If you find you really need to change the appearance of a masonry wall you can look at tinting a wall with a product that still allows vapor transmission. Keep in mind any exterior application or coating will void the product warranty.”

Light will show off flaws

Architects need to carefully consider lighting whenever they’re working with masonry. In Kriesel’s view, the worst way to look at masonry is to stand at the very base of a wall and look straight up.

Bright lighting shining straight down a masonry wall can look especially bad, especially in a dark environment. Any small variances in either the installation or product can be magnified, making the walls seem jagged and uneven. According to the International Masonry Institute, “wall grazing or down lighting exaggerates any variance in unit masonry. That is simply the nature of the material.”

The effect of this lighting on masonry walls can sometimes look so bad that an architect may consider rejecting the work. “Where you place light is something to think about,” he says.

