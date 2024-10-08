Botox: Unusual medical applications

The digitally created likeness of famous doctors are being misused to sell fake cures on social media - Copyright POOL/AFP/File HANNAH MCKAY

Botox (botulinum neurotoxin) injections are becoming more widely used for atypical medical interventions. One application is to help people who struggle to burp. This condition is known as ‘retrograde cricopharyngeus dysfunction’ (or simply ‘no burp syndrome’).

The procedure to tackle the condition involves injecting between 50 to 100 units of Botox into the upper cricopharyngeal muscle, which acts as a gatekeeper to the oesophagus.

This muscle can sometimes fail to let trapped air escape, causing the ‘no burp syndrome’ symptoms. Relaxing this muscle with Botox enables patients to burp and relieve their discomfort.

Specifically, the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES) is a ring of muscle between the oesophagus and the stomach. In some cases, excessive burping or belching can be caused by dysfunction of the LES, where it may not close properly or may relax too frequently. When Botox is used to fix this, it reduces the amount of air that escapes from the stomach into the oesophagus.

Botox has been used as an anti-aging remedy for many years, with some people turning to it to enhance their physical appearance. The toxin derives from the bacterium Clostridium botulinum and it is the most potent toxin known to science.

Applications of Botox exist beyond the realm of aesthetics. Originally developed for medical purposes, Botox has proven to be a versatile treatment with a wide range of applications.

From alleviating chronic migraines to treating excessive sweating, Dr. Randa Jaafar, a board-certified pain management physician at Certainly Health, has told Digital Journal of the different ways Botox can be used beyond the surface level.

Sweating

Some individuals who sweat incessantly have hyperhidrosis, which is a chronic condition caused by overactive nerves. Sweating may increase due to factors like stress and anxiety, but is typically unrelated to temperature or exercise.

Botox is a minimally invasive treatment for any kind of excessive sweating that works by temporarily blocking the nerve signals that activate sweat glands. The International Hyperhidrosis Society found that getting Botox to treat the condition decreased excessive sweating by more than 85 percent.

After injection, Botox typically takes 3–4 days to come into effect, and the results can last up to 6 months.

Overactive bladder

An overactive bladder can affect the quality of an individual’s daily activities, including work, physical exercise, travelling, and sleep. Botox is a treatment for treating bladder-related issues, with research showing that its paralytic properties help 90 percent of patients. It helps by relaxing the bladder muscle, which increases bladder capacity and reduces symptoms.

Eye-twitching

Eye-twitching, also known as blepharospasm, involves the uncontrollable and repetitive contraction of the eyelid muscles. This condition can interfere with daily activities and be massively irritating for those living with it.

Botox is used to treat it through an injection directly into the affected muscles around the eye, targeting the orbicularis oculi muscle, which controls the opening and closing of the eyelids.

Botox injections typically last for about three to four months to treat eye twitching. After this period, the muscle gradually regains function, and the twitching may return. This is why most professionals would recommend repeated injections after this time period.

Arthritis

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, most commonly affecting the joints in your hands, knees, hips, and spine. The symptoms include joint-related pain, stiffness, swelling, and loss of flexibility.

Researchers have found that Botox injections, especially into osteoarthritic knees, reduce pain and disability scores. These improvements seem to last for around four to six months after the injection.