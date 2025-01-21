Blue January: Tips for reducing employee workplace stress

Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment - Copyright COMPASS Pathways/AFP -

As the winter months roll in, it can take a toll on our overall mood as well as productivity and motivation at work. According to ONS data, there was a 138 percent decrease in productivity from Q3 2023 to Q1 2024 in the UK, highlighting a drop in productivity during the winter period.

Supporting this, the company Toughened Glass Systems has found that 1 in 3 workers surveyed reported that both the cold weather and illness affected their productivity at work.

Looking at these figures further, the digital PR company Reboot Online has provided Digital Journal tips on how employers can help keep their employees motivated during the current quarter.

How Employers can motivate employees during the Winter Months

Make Yourself Available

Managing time and workload is important for all employees in an organization, especially management. December is a busy month with organizations finishing up their work for the year, so it’s easy to get overwhelmed and overlook your duty of supporting your team. Ensure that you organize your time effectively so that you have time to check in with them. This could include regular 1-1’s, giving feedback on tasks and (if necessary) reallocating workload, which should fuel the team with drive and positivity and address any concerns before they grow.

Offer a Flexible Work Schedule

If this is appropriate, incorporate a flexible working schedule into the workplace, which enables employees to work their usual agreed hours but at a time that suits them. This can reduce stress and give employees more time for personal errands, increasing their focus and engagement during the workday.

Flexible Work Goals

Let your team set some personal work targets for the final weeks. They’re more likely to stay motivated and productive when they feel ownership over their goals and objectives. Consider letting them pick one professional goal they’d like to complete by the end of the year (such as learning a new skill that’s different but applicable to their field) and support them in reaching it.

Encourage Professional Development Opportunities

Offer short, engaging workshops or online courses your team can complete in an hour or less. Whether it’s a time management technique or a new tool, providing learning opportunities with tangible benefits for the next year shows your commitment to overall team growth and keeps them productive and engaged.

Give the Gift of Recognition

Consider sending personal ‘shout-out’ messages, company-wide emails or newsletters that recognise individual and team achievements highlighting how their efforts contribute to the company’s success and shared goals. These can provide a quick, sincere boost to morale and motivation. Not only this, personal acknowledgement fosters a positive environment and reinforces each person’s impact on the company’s achievements.

Shorter, Focused Work Blocks

Encourage your team to work in short, highly focused blocks with regular breaks. Use a time-blocking method (such as the Pomodoro Technique that splits working sessions into 25-minute blocks followed by a five-minute break) for increased focus and productivity, especially as energy levels may dip during this time of year. Also, encouraging employees to get outside on lunch breaks, and stepping out into the fresh air and natural light will boost brain activity and help employees re-focus on their work tasks. Natural light not only increases productivity levels but is also good for mental health.

‘Declutter Day’

Encourage everyone to declutter their workstations and digital files. A clean workspace helps employees feel refreshed and come back to work feeling ready and motivated to hit the ground running, boosting motivation and reducing stress.

Streamlined Meetings

Keep meetings short and focused, especially as attention spans can wane closer to the holidays. Opt for stand-up meetings, focused agendas, and clear action points to maintain productivity without taking too much time.