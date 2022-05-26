Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Biden channels personal losses to console families after Texas gun atrocity

“So, tonight, I ask the nation to pray for them, to give the parents and siblings the strength in the darkness they feel right now,” said Joe Biden.

Published

Le président américain Joe Biden s'adresse à la nation depuis la Maison Blanche après la fusillade dans une école primaire d'Uvalde au Texas, le 24 mai 2022
Le président américain Joe Biden s'adresse à la nation depuis la Maison Blanche après la fusillade dans une école primaire d'Uvalde au Texas, le 24 mai 2022 - Copyright AFP Stefani Reynolds
Le président américain Joe Biden s'adresse à la nation depuis la Maison Blanche après la fusillade dans une école primaire d'Uvalde au Texas, le 24 mai 2022 - Copyright AFP Stefani Reynolds
Aurélia END

“To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” said US President Joe Biden — a twice-bereaved father channeling his own heartache to console a nation devastated by another mass shooting on Tuesday.

Over his long years in public office, the 79-year-old Democrat has often spoken about the tragic death of his infant daughter.

Naomi, aged one, died in a 1972 car crash, which also took the life of Biden’s first wife Neilia.

Biden has also publicly mourned the 2015 death of his eldest son Beau, taken by brain cancer at just 46 years old.

But on Tuesday, he reached for those two instances of life-changing grief to comfort a new set of families whose lives have been torn asunder.

Hours after a teenage gunman killed at least 19 young children at an elementary school in Ulvade, Texas, Biden stepped up to a presidential lectern in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

Like his successors, Biden was being called on to deliver remarks that would explain the inexplicable to Americans and to the world.

But his thoughts, and his remarks quickly turned to a much narrower audience.

“There are parents who will never see their child again, never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them. Parents who will never be the same,” he said.

“There’s a hollowness in your chest, and you feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out,” he said, eyes occasionally flitting downward and his hands tightening.

“It’s suffocating. And it’s never quite the same.”

When Biden has given speeches after such shootings — most recently after a racist massacre in Buffalo, New York — or after disasters, he has often reached for words of hope, as well as condolences.

He has promised bereaved families that a day will come when their pain would ease, when the memory of a loved one will bring smiles and not just tears.

But on Tuesday, he offered no such a horizon.

Instead, this devoutly Catholic president turned to his wife of more than four decades, first lady Dr Jill Biden, and to a faith that has comforted him over the years.

“‘The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit,’  So many crushed spirits,” he said.

“So, tonight, I ask the nation to pray for them, to give the parents and siblings the strength in the darkness they feel right now.”

“Our prayer tonight is for those parents, lying in bed and trying to figure out, ‘Will I be able to sleep again?  What do I say to my other children? What happens tomorrow?'”

In this article:guns, Homicide, Texas gun atrocity, violance
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Google urged to stop location tracking to protect privacy of abortion seekers

U.S. lawmakers urged Google to stop collecting smartphone location data that could be used to identify women who have had abortions.

20 hours ago
Kuleba said Ukraine was particularly outgunned when it came to multiple-launch rocket systems Kuleba said Ukraine was particularly outgunned when it came to multiple-launch rocket systems

World

In Davos, Ukraine says it ‘badly’ needs rocket systems

Kuleba said Ukraine was particularly outgunned when it came to multiple-launch rocket systems - Copyright NASA/AFP Bill INGALLSUkraine’s foreign minister said Wednesday his country...

19 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits soldiers who were wounded in the fighting in Ukraine at a military hospital in Moscow Russian President Vladimir Putin visits soldiers who were wounded in the fighting in Ukraine at a military hospital in Moscow

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

President Putin visits soldiers wounded in Ukraine for the first time since the invasion.

17 hours ago
China claims almost all of the resource-rich waterway China claims almost all of the resource-rich waterway

World

Marcos says Philippines to uphold South China Sea ruling

Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he would uphold an international ruling against Beijing over the disputed South China Sea.

9 hours ago