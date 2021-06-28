Bestselling author Sally Kalksma talks about ‘Life Gets in the Way’ book

Bestselling author Sally Kalksma. Photo Courtesy of Sally Kalksma.

Bestselling author Sally Kalksma chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her new book “Life Gets in the Way: Powering Through Adversity with Grit and Grace.” She also spoke about her life after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer.

If you can pick one word that best describes your book, what would it be and why?

Empowering. I want the reader to walk away knowing that they too can accomplish anything, and they can make the best of the situation they are in.

Given the personal challenges you have faced in your life, what key takeaways can readers expect from your book?

One of the key takeaways in this book is training your brain just like you train a muscle. Your brain controls everything in your life, from your mental well-being to your physical abilities. When you train your brain to be positive you will become happier. Just like training a muscle, it does not happen overnight It takes a lot of time and effort, but in time it will come naturally.

At what stage did you decide that you wanted to be a writer?

When I was a little girl I always wanted to be a lawyer and a writer. I still have the very first poem I ever wrote, dated back to 1975. I keep it on my desk. It reminds me that you can always achieve your goal…it may just take some time.

Who is the target audience for your book, and why?

Anyone going through adversity can benefit from my story. I especially like to give hope to cancer patients, their families, and caregivers; however, I strongly believe anyone in the health care field, be it a doctor, nurse, or even those in the pharmaceutical field, can benefit from reading my book. They will have a better understanding of how a patient feels and what goes through their head during treatment.

Let’s change it up a bit. Who are your favorite authors, and why?

My favorite author is Nelson DeMille. I find it very intriguing how he writes about a serious situation and intertwines adventure, suspense, humor and a touch of romance in all of his books. I also enjoy reading a lot of Tom Clancy’s novels. I guess you could say I love getting lost in all those covert operations.

Her book “Life Gets in the Way: Powering Through Adversity with Grit and Grace” is available on Amazon.