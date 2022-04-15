Bestselling author Fred G. Baker talks about ‘The Black Freighter: A Caribbean Spy Thriller’ book

Bestselling author Fred G. Baker. Photo Courtesy of Fred G. Baker

Bestselling author Fred G. Baker chatted about his book “The Black Freighter: A Caribbean Spy Thriller.”

Book Description

Turmoil grips the Caribbean island nation of Grenada as its people await national elections.

There is mischief underway. Four nations compete to change the voting outcome in their favor, away from democracy and toward regional domination. What hidden forces are at work and who is behind them?

Journalist and secret agent Robert Wilson has only a week to unravel the clues and find out how to avert a soft coup d’état. He is joined by an aging English Lord named Lightchurch and his alluring Grenadian security guard, Madeline, in a tense search for answers before all hell breaks loose on the island.

A secretive Chinese company, a smoldering volcano, a torrential storm, a beautiful Venezuelan spy, a Russian oligarch. And the mysterious Black Freighter. All may be involved. Can Wilson and his ad hoc team untangle the web of intrigue in time? Will disaster be averted?

Biography on Fred G. Baker

Fred G. Baker is a hydrologist and award-winning author living in Colorado. He writes pirate stories, science fiction novels, adventures, and mysteries. Look for his story collections and novels on Amazon and Kindle, and at the author’s website othervoicespress.com.

His recent works include The Modern Pirate Series of short stories about Alex the Pirate; the mystery novels, An Imperfect Crime, Desert Sanctuary, and Desert Underworld; the Sci-Fi adventure thrillers ZONA: The Forbidden Land and Einstein’s Raven; the espionage thriller The Black Freighter, and Life, Death, and Espionage. He also writes nonfiction and genealogy books and articles, scientific articles, reports, and book chapters traveling.

The Black Freighter: A Caribbean Spy Thriller’ recently hit the bestseller list. What was that like for you on both a professional and personal level?

Crazy happy for me personally. It was exciting to see the sales come in and to reach No. 1 Best Seller status. It was also humbling to attain that level for such a deserving book.

The Black Freighter: A Caribbean Spy Thriller’ has clearly been a hit with readers. Where did you find your inspiration for this epic read?

I have vacationed in Grenada several times and enjoyed the beautiful country and friendly people. We were there for the 2018 national elections and observed the political fervor, heard the accusations on both sides, and incorporated that excitement into the novel.

There was a huge storm there that I describe in the story and there really was a volcano warning about the possible eruption of the real undersea volcano called Kick‘em Jenny. There were also Russian yachts, Chinese companies building structures, and rumors of riots and Cuban influence. I just put a little spin on what I saw.

A good story is all about the setting, the descriptiveness, and the raw energy that captivates, all coming together to have the reader turning the pages effortlessly. Your book includes all of them, what is one of the keys that you find is critical when getting into the writing zone?

I always try to stay as close to the facts as possible, even when writing magical realism. I write about places and situations I have been in. As I travel I pay close attention to the setting and the people—how they speak and act. I draw on that and any strange or provocative incidents that occur. I’ve sometimes written a story as portions of it unfold around me—the real action and emotions.

What was the most interesting feedback you have received from a reader?

One reader said that reading my book was like having a movie in his pocket (The Black Freighter). A retired policeman said that my stories were so realistic that they must have really happened and then asked when I worked in the Phoenix PD (An Imperfect Crime).

The Black Freighter: A Caribbean Spy Thriller’ has been such a success. Do you have another book in the works you can tell us about?

I have just finished editing my fourth Detective Sanchez/Father Montero mystery, Desert Mischief, which will come out this year. I’m also working on two other stories. One is a magical realism novel set primarily in Mexico called Atonement, about a man who suffers much in his life but, with time, learns about this unknown past and abilities.

His destiny is to save the world from evil. The other is Zona 2: Sabertooth Uprising—the sequel to my popular book Zona: The Forbidden Land, which won Sci-Fi/Fantasy novel of the year for 2020 (Online Book Club).

What is your favorite drink to celebrate with after you finish a book?

Margaritas are a great way to unwind and to dream about life and writing.

His bestselling book “The Black Freighter: A Caribbean Spy Thriller,” is available on Amazon by clicking here.