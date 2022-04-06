Bestselling author Dr. Stephen Furlich opens up about his informative book

Bestselling author Dr. Stephen Furlich. Photo Courtesy of Stephen Furlich

Bestselling author Dr. Stephen Furlich opened up about his informative book “Sex Talk: How Biological Sex Influences Gender Communication Differences Throughout Life’s Stages.”

Book description

His book combines social science research with biological science research stemming from rigorous scientific research investigations. It precisely tracks how gender communication differences change as one’s biology and physiology changes, and how these changes occur throughout different stages of life.

This text provides easy-to-understand scientific information for a better understanding of oneself and others. It teaches one how to strategically communicate more effectively, and even to change the biological physiology of oneself and others through simple-to-understand recommendations. This book can benefit all readers from teens to senior citizens in their personal lives, as well as advancing their careers through strategic communication. A reader can start reading any chapter and gain valuable insight.

Overwhelming scientific research evidence proves, with absolute 100 percent certainty, that biological sex influences gender communication differences!

Biography

Dr. Stephen Furlich has taught and researched communication at the university level for over twenty years. He has taught a variety of communication courses with the main focus of better understanding oneself and others. Often, his research projects and courses he taught complement each other and lead in innovative directions.

He has always had an interest in understanding others beyond what is commonly understood. This often entails reading and understanding research from a variety of disciplines. Taking that a step further, he emphasizes in every class taught and research project conducted the importance of applying knowledge gained in everyday life both personally and professionally.

His communication paradigm is from a receiver’s perspective. This places the emphasis on the listener to better understand from the speaker’s perspective and as a speaker emphasizing understanding from the listener’s perspective. Both of these become more challenging as differences increase between the speaker and listener.

He has become fascinated with technological advancements in science that have enabled a better understanding of communication. Without these scientific advances, understanding communication is quite limited. This line of research has inspired him to write this book to bring together many different scientific studies to better understand the role of biology in gender communication differences.

‘Sex Talk: How Biological Sex Influences Gender Communication Differences Throughout Life’s Stages’ is a fascinating read, giving readers a lot of insight into communication in relationships. What inspired you to write this groundbreaking book?

I have found a tremendous need with both communication research and communication classes taught for practical and specific information that can be used in everyday life. There is also a lack of diversity of thought in gender communication research. I would come across the same research narratives over and over that there are no differences in gender communication that cannot be accounted for by social influences.

I would then have to use other research from the sciences, such as biology and neuroscience to bring in other perspectives on the topic. More information and perspectives on gender communication is needed, not less, and is what has brought me to writing this book in order to bring together the social sciences, sciences of biology and neuroscience, and to tie this information together into a practical useful guide for everyday life both personally and professionally.

During the writing process authors often learn a thing or two about themselves. Did you learn anything new about yourself when you were writing ‘Sex Talk: How Biological Sex Influences Gender Communication Differences Throughout Life’s Stages’?

I learned that no matter how detailed and prepared a plan is for writing a book the direction and information for topics will change. I would often research a particular area and in the process come up with additional ideas to write about.

Also, I would come across a piece of research that was more relevant for a chapter later than the one I was working on. It was helpful to skip ahead and write the chapter that is found later in the book while I had the information currently accessible and then go back to writing the book in order of the table of contents. Flexibility is key with letting the research influence the direction and topics of the book.

What was one of the challenges you faced while writing this amazing read, and conversely one of your successes?

Without having current books that explain biological influences on gender communication differences I had to create a lot of new knowledge. This was done by synthesizing research together from different disciplines.

These included disciplines found within the social sciences, sciences of biology, and neuroscience. I also had to explain to readers the technical terms often relating to neuroscience and then how they can use this information to better understand gender communication differences in their own life.

Your book has been successful with readers what was the most interesting feedback you have received from a fan/reader?

I have enjoyed reading feedback from readers describing how they can personally use the information to better understand other people and also communicate better personally and professionally. Bringing academic research together with real-world applications is amazing!

Since ‘Sex Talk: How Biological Sex Influences Gender Communication Differences Throughout Life’s Stages’ has been such a hit with readers do you have another book in the works you can tell us about?

I currently completed a rough draft for a book called Nonverbal Epiphany: Steps to Improve Your Nonverbal Communication that should publish in 2022. The book covers a diversity of topics regarding nonverbal communication.

These range from gestures, facial expressions, emotions, colors, environment, and the golden ratio to mention a few areas. Two things make this book unique. One is that it covers biological influences with nonverbal communication. Secondly, it helps people improve their nonverbal communication by having activities readers can do at the end of each chapter.

The bestselling book “Sex Talk: How Biological Sex Influences Gender Communication Differences Throughout Life’s Stages” by Dr. Stephen Furlich is available on Amazon.