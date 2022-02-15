Bestselling author Don Welch talks about his book ‘Opening Thoughts on Everyday Living’

Don Welch. Photo Courtesy of Don Welch

Bestselling author Don Welch chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his book “Opening Thoughts on Everyday Living: Digging Deeper, Looking Farther.”

Book description

All too often, public conversation is reduced to sound bites — which is to say, to no conversation at all. Sound bites are shortcuts that allow us to skip over meaningful engagement with others. They are used for their attention-getting power, not for their informational value. They are simple, easy to remember, but are never the whole story.

“Opening Thoughts on Everyday Living: Digging Deeper, Looking Farther” provides an alternative to sound bites in the form of “Opening Thoughts.” These pieces are designed to encourage a lingering with a subject—fostering a more substantive consideration of the issue at hand.

This book is an invitation to look below surfaces and beyond first appearances. Through reflections expressed through stories, essays, poems, songs, and other observations, these Opening Thoughts expand our understanding of the world in which we live.

Biography on Don Welch

Welch is the author of “Opening Thoughts on Everyday Living: Digging Deeper, Looking Farther” (September 2021). He is the author of five previous books, the most recent of which is “A Guide to Ethics and Public Policy: Finding Our Way.”

A graduate of Baylor University and Vanderbilt University, he spends his time volunteering in the nonprofit world and writing, after three decades of teaching ethics in the Law School and the Divinity School at Vanderbilt. He lives with his wife, Celeste, in Nashville, Tennessee, where they go outdoors habitually and naturally.

Reading ‘Opening Thoughts on Everyday Living: Digging Deeper, Looking Farther’ is an amazing experience, can you tell us what inspired you to write this book?

When I retired from my law school faculty position, I was burnt out on writing (having published 5 books and dozens of articles). I stayed burnt out until one August afternoon in Santa Fe.

As I was walking a labyrinth there, some thoughts surprisingly came to mind. As soon as I completed the walk, I scribbled down some notes. Those notes became a little essay when I got back home. By the time I finished that essay, ideas for two other pieces had appeared. More ideas continued to show up. For a while, I considered my children to be the audience I was writing for, but eventually, I decided if the words were good for my kids, maybe others would be interested.

While writing this groundbreaking book did you learn anything new about yourself?

Yes. I realized how much I had been missing in the world around me. This writing experience taught me the value of paying more attention to just about everything. I hope that this project has put me on a path of being more open to what there is to be seen and heard and to be shared with others.

Downtime is necessary for many writers and artists to get their creative mojo going. What do you do when it’s time for you to relax and unwind?

I walk often to relax or unwind in a variety of ways: on paths in parks, on greenways, around our neighborhood, and occasionally taking the time to walk on errands, instead of driving. Walking is a great way to relax, but it is also great for reflection and problem-solving, especially if the walk is not taken for that purpose.

Writing a book is not for the faint of heart. Can you tell us about one of the biggest challenges you faced while writing ‘Opening Thoughts on Everyday Living: Digging Deeper, Looking Farther’? What was your biggest success?

My biggest challenge in writing this book was to avoid dictating to the readers how they should think or believe. The book is an invitation to the reader to learn about some things that I have experienced, how I responded to those, and to make her own judgments. As I was reviewing early drafts, I often found places where I had work to do to meet this challenge. (I am also indebted to a couple of friends who helped me work on this.)

My biggest success? I think that is for the readers to decide. My personal “success” has been a number of enjoyable conversations with readers, over cups of coffee, or by email.

‘Opening Thoughts on Everyday Living: Digging Deeper, Looking Farther’ has really resonated with readers. Are you working on another book?

I have not planned on writing another book. I will also admit that there are some notes and scraps in a folder on the corner of my desk labeled “next book.”

His book “Opening Thoughts on Everyday Living: Digging Deeper, Looking Farther” is available on Amazon.