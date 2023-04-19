Bestselling author Del Smith discusses his book ‘Discovering Life’s Purpose’

Bestselling Canadian author Del Smith. Photo Courtesy of Del Smith

Bestselling Canadian author Del Smith chatted about his book “Discovering Life’s Purpose.”

He opened up about being an author in the digital age, and he shared what he learned about himself while writing the insightful book “Discovering Life’s Purpose.”

Background on the Canadian author

Del Smith was an international marketing consultant. His clients included IBM, Microsoft, Dell Computers, Hewlett Packard and many other global companies. He has developed business case and sales process methodologies that have been adopted in over a dozen countries.

Upon his retirement, Smith directed his expertise to the development of reason-based thought processes in pursuit of discovering life’s purpose. He is the developer of an Experiential Learning methodology which applies one’s unique life experience to their reason-based thinking on life’s meaning.

He has devoted over 20 years of research into the discovery of life’s purpose. His research includes the study of philosophy, extensive reading of books by atheists, spiritualists and religious apologists and participation in religious retreats.

His family includes his three children, their late mother and his wife, Marcelle. He lives in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

Synopsis of the book

The book “Discovering Life’s Purpose” pursues the question of life’s purpose using thinking that is fresh, logically supported, and independent of unsupported religious teachings. It questions religion and many of its teachings and answers these questions with facts-based arguments.

“Discovering Life’s Purpose” describes ways to enrich one’s Christian faith and introduce them to the joys that enrichment provides. It follow the author’s journey from atheist to unfulfilled convert to fervent Christian.

Q & A interview

‘Discovering Life’s Purpose’ is certainly an intriguing read. What inspired you to write this book?

My children! Having naively force-fed them religion, I had inadvertently turned them off adult conversation with me about life’s purpose. They informed me that introducing this topic in conversation is intrusive of others’ privacy.

I found most people harbor similar feelings. I felt maybe only a book, which can be read in private, could enable sharing ideas about life’s meaning.

When readers finish the last page of ‘Discovering Life’s Purpose,’ what’s the one thing you want them to get out of it?

I hope that they take away what they need to achieve a fulfilled life fueled by an enriched understanding of life’s purpose. I hope their new mastery of reasoning, their internalization of Jesus’ message and their use of Experiential Learning support their journey of discovery.

While writing this book did you learn anything new about yourself?

I learned my voracious hunger to really know life’s purpose, as well as humans know anything, could be satisfied. I learned how to learn. I learned that more thoroughly understanding and living life’s purpose is a life-long journey.

How does it feel to be an author in the digital age now with technology being so prevalent?

Technology feels empowering. It provides new opportunities for reaching people and sharing thinking about the most important question of our lives.

I’m sure your fans are wondering what’s coming next for you. Do you have another book in the works?

My current project is the development of my website. I’ve learned that blogs, video channels and podcasts are excellent vehicles for reaching non-readers. My homepage offers fans a growing blog, video channel and podcast library.

When you finish a new book, what is your favorite way to celebrate?

My favorite celebration is a gourmet dinner with family and close friends.

His bestselling book “Discovering LIFE’S PURPOSE” is available on Amazon by clicking here.