Bestselling author Clay Cormany talks about ‘The Bullybuster’ book

Bestselling author Clay Cormany chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his book “The Bullybuster.”

Cormany is the author of two YA books. The first, “Fast-Pitch Love” (Clean Reads, 2014), combines the angst and thrill of teenage romance with softball competition. The second, “The Bullybuster” (Kindle Direct Publishing, 2019), examines the harm of bullying as well as the consequences of revenge.

He has also edited numerous books. Among these are a three-volume biography of Christopher Columbus and A Death Prolonged by Dr. Jeff Gordon, which received coverage in the New York Times and on PBS.

Outside of writing, Cormany enjoys bicycling, running, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is a strong supporter of literary organizations in his community, including Thurber House and the Ohioana Library.

Description of the book

Ridgeview High School is abuzz with gossip after notorious bully Trevor Newsome is knocked flat by someone — or something.

After Trevor claims a robot attacked him, Principal Wilma Allan sends her nephew, ace student newspaper reporter Owen Dinsmore, to investigate.

The police are stumped, but Owen’s investigation leads to some amazing discoveries as well as a chance to go out with beautiful Erica Litvak, who might know more about Trevor’s attacker than she admits

‘The Bullybuster’ is one of those books that really hits home with readers. Most, if not all books, have a story about its creation, what’s the story behind this rather amazing read?

I’ve always been fascinated by robots ever since I saw the movie Forbidden Planet, which featured friendly Robby the Robot. Other movies, such as The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) and Robocop, prompted me to think about robots as peacekeepers or defenders of the public. More recently, with so much in the news about bullying in schools and through cyberspace, I asked myself what would happen if some bullied kids built their own “robocop” to defend themselves? Brainy kids being ridiculed as “geeks” or “weenies” would be just the kind of people to build such a machine. But they wouldn’t call it “robocop”; they’d call it a bullybuster.

You have created characters that really intrigue and engage readers throughout this book, including Owen Dinsmore, who is a very dynamic character. What is one of your keys to developing characters?

Since most of my major characters are high school students, I often base them on kids I knew in high school. If I base a character on an adult, I imagine what he or she might have been like as a teenager. My characters have teenage anxieties, especially concerning the opposite sex. Even so, I make sure they break the stereotype of a typical teenager. They are not stuck to their cell phones, and they are not addicted to social media, but they are aware of the bigger world beyond their own world of family and school.

When you did the final read-through of ‘The Bullybuster,’ what was your favorite part and why?

The chase scene in the boys’ locker room is my favorite. I like it because of the isolation Owen faces in that situation. There is no way for him to avoid the robot, and he must rely on his wits rather than his muscles to defeat it.

‘The Bullybuster’ has been so very popular with readers. If it was made into a film, who would be your pick to play Owen Dinsmore and Erica Litvak?

British actor Asa Butterfield would be a good choice for Owen. He has boyish good looks but there’s also an inquisitive demeanor to him, especially when he wears glasses. A younger Natalie Portman would be great as Erica, but since she’s 40 now, I’d pick Odeya Rush, a young Israeli-born actress, for that role. Odeya is quite pretty, but not necessarily glamorous. She also comes across as strong and intelligent. The kind of person who could build a robot.

‘The Bullybuster’ takes on the topic of bullying while weaving an amazing story. What made you want to write about this issue? What do you hope readers will take away with them when they finish it?

As someone who’s been involved in education for over 40 years, I’ve heard my share of horror stories about bullying and the immense harm it does. I hope people who read ‘The Bullybuster’ understand two things. First, the harm a young person experiences from bullying can last for years, even into adulthood. Second, when someone takes revenge for whatever reason, innocent people are often the first to suffer.

I’m sure your fans are curious – are you working on another book you can tell us about?

The working title of my next book is ‘Diary of a Girl in Trouble’. It’s about a high school boy, Collin, who discovers a girl’s diary has somehow gotten into his backpack. When he reads it, he learns this unnamed girl is in an abusive relationship. Inspired by a comic book superhero, Collin sets off to identify the girl and rescue her from her abuser. In the end, however, Collin may be the one who needs to be rescued.

