Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Best US cities for working parents revealed

10 metrics were divided into three categories: education, work and health, and environment.
Avatar photo

Published

Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, California — Credit - Sharon Hahn Darlin (CC BY 2.0)
Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, California — Credit - Sharon Hahn Darlin (CC BY 2.0)

Balancing the demands of working or running a business, all whilst raising a family is no easy task. Choosing the right city can make all the difference for working parents. This is particular so in the U.S.

A recent CoworkingCafe study has ranked the top 20 U.S. cities that offer the best combination of career prospects, childcare availability, and quality of life.

What an individual’s daily life looks like depends in large part on where they live. How far do we have to travel to get to work and to school? How close are the nearest parks and paediatricians? These are essential questions for many families.

To gather the necessary data, the company focused on U.S. cities with at least 200,000 residents that had data for all metrics analysed. Data points were analysed comparatively with the extreme values within the data pool determining the highest and lowest possible scores for each metric.

Taking these data sets, Coworking Cafe proceeded to examine and then to rank cities on the basis of 10 metrics that were divided into three categories: education, work and health, and environment.

The top ten cities were:

  1. Washington
  2. Arlington, Virginia
  3. Seattle
  4. San Francisco
  5. Boston
  6. Fremont, California
  7. Jersey City, New Jersey
  8. Scottsdale, Arizona
  9. Pittsburgh
  10. Atlanta

The data reveals that Washington, D.C. topped the ranking with high scores in both the work and health categories, with 25 percent of its workforce being remote and registering 350 paediatricians per 100,000 children.

Seattle, WA, ranked second nationally due to its high share of remote workers at 27 percent of the total workforce, on top of 80 percent of the jobs here being office-related.

Coming third on the list, Arlington, VA, features relatively high due to a strong work environment, also recording a 27% share of remote workers out of the total workforce, as well as an 85 percent share of office jobs.

In terms of cities demonstrating key advantages in specific categories, the survey finds that Plano, TX, led in the affordable childcare category with only 10 percent of the median household income spent on childcare.

On a different measure, Miami, FL, ranked first in terms of accessible educational facilities, logging more than 400 public schools per 100,000 children. Overall, the West stood out with eight locations in the top 20, while the South closely followed with seven.

In this article:Children, Cities, Family, Life, Parents
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

How AI is transforming healthcare and research

As laboratory experts strive to meet growing demands for speed, accuracy, and data integrity, advanced technologies are transforming their workflows.

20 hours ago
The oil-rich UAE opened an interfaith centre last year in Abu Dhabi housing a mosque, a church and a synagogue The oil-rich UAE opened an interfaith centre last year in Abu Dhabi housing a mosque, a church and a synagogue

World

UAE arrests three after Israeli rabbi killed

The United Arab Emirates said on Sunday it had arrested three suspects in the murder of an Israeli rabbi.

20 hours ago
The US government wants Google to divest parts of its ad tech business The US government wants Google to divest parts of its ad tech business

Business

Closing arguments coming in US-Google antitrust trial on ad tech

The trial in a Virginia federal court is Google's second ongoing US antitrust case.

20 hours ago
ISHQ ISHQ

Life

Review: A taste of Indian cuisine at ISHQ in the East Village

On Sunday, November 24th, this journalist had the opportunity to dine at ISHQ in the East Village of Manhattan.

18 hours ago