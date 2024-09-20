Best places to retire in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 best places to retire in the U.S., using 2024 Niche data, including factors such as weather and health care. - Noah Densmore // Shutterstock

For many, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. The coronavirus pandemic also helped many realize that time could be fleeting. About 2.6 million more people than expected retired during the pandemic for various reasons, including health and safety and increases in asset value, according to an analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Still, deciding where to spend that precious time can be tough. Stacker compiled a list of the 50 best places to retire in the United States, using 2024 data from Niche. Rankings were based on various factors, such as weather and health care access. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here. A maximum of 10 places per state were included.

Warm, sunny weather was the most common denominator among the best places to retire. Perhaps, unsurprisingly, Florida continues to dominate in popularity among retirees.

The California coast and the South—including South Carolina, Kentucky, and Georgia—have also grabbed many transplants’ attention along with desert areas like Arizona. For those who prefer a cooler climate, the Hudson River Valley, New River Gorge, and other East Coast locales offer great options.

Options for recreation play another big role, especially top-ranked golf courses and tennis clubs. Other top retirement destinations offer natural attractions, including trails for biking and walking and mountain settings for hiking and bird-watching. Many towns offer unique cultural and historical richness, whether part of New England’s colonial past or the West Coast’s bohemian tradition.

All the top retirement destinations take a cue from Arizona’s Sun City, one of the first planned communities for active older adults that offered opportunities for retirees—with little interest in just fading away—to keep busy and engaged. Whiling away retirement years on a front porch in a rocking chair is no longer ideal.

#50. Thomaston, New York

Population: 2,750

Thomaston is located on the North Shore of Long Island, with mountains, rivers, parks, and hiking trails at residents’ disposal. The area offers easy transit to New York City, providing the best of both rural and urban worlds.

#49. Little River, South Carolina

– Population: 9,692

Little River is an unincorporated community north of Myrtle Beach, nearly bordering North Carolina. Residents don’t have to pay local taxes, and they rely on the county government to provide services. Little River has a reputation for being laid-back and offers plenty of outdoor recreation, ranging from water activities to golfing.

#48. Beechwood Village, Kentucky

Population: 1,302

Beechwood Village has a clean, calm, suburban feel. The city government has taken great steps to ensure its tree-lined streets remain manicured and orderly. The town is close to plenty of coffee shops, parks, and stores and is known for its friendly atmosphere.

#47. Sun City West, Arizona

– Population: 26,043

Along with seven golf courses, Sun City West—which opened in 1978—has a 30-lane bowling center, six swimming pools, and more than 100 clubs dedicated to sports, arts, hobbies, and creative interests. The adult community’s residents are nearly all over 55.

#46. Old Bethpage, New York

Population: 5,779

Old Bethpage refers to both the residential town and colonial village within its borders, keeping 19th-century and current traditions alive. Old Bethpage Village hosts old-time sporting events, music festivals, and candlelight evenings along with more modern holiday celebrations and community gatherings.

#45. DeCordova, Texas

– Population: 2,981

Approximately 30 miles southwest of Fort Worth, DeCordova is a gated community located on Lake Granbury. Residents belong to the DeCordova Bend Country Club, which features two golf courses, sand volleyball courts, a park, and courts for tennis, pickleball, and basketball.

#44. Chevy Chase, Maryland

– Population: 9,801

As a suburb of Washington D.C., Chevy Chase offers easy access to the capital region’s arts, culture, shopping, and plentiful medical care facilities. The city has a high-end shopping district and plenty of entertainment options as well as parks, trails, and public transportation. It was one of the country’s first streetcar suburbs.

#43. Oro Valley, Arizona

– Population: 45,303

Outdoor activities abound in Oro Valley, located north of Tucson, between the Tortolita and Santa Catalina mountains. Miles of trails encourage biking, hiking, birding, and horseback riding, and the town is filled with galleries and studios. Oro Valley has more than 200 sculptures and other public art installations thanks to a 1997 mandate requiring developers to spend 1% of a project’s budget on public art.

#42. Windy Hills, Kentucky

– Population: 2,290

Windy Hills boasts picturesque historic houses dating to the late 1700s, built by pioneers from Virginia and Pennsylvania. The town is largely residential, pleasant for walking, and less than 10 miles from downtown Louisville.

#41. Desert Hills, Arizona

Population: 2,651

Desert Hills’ big draw is the Sonoran Clubhouse, where residents can use amenities including pools, tennis courts, a gym, and a spa. It is also close to Desert Mountain, which provides access to breathtaking wilderness and 20 miles of trails.

#40. St. Simons Island, Georgia

– Population: 15,291

Historic St. Simons Island is famous for its Avenue of the Oaks, stately homes, and beaches. The area has several top golf courses, and the PGA’s RSM Classic is held at the Sea Island Golf Club.

#39. Carolina Shores, North Carolina

– Population: 4,391

Just about at the southernmost point of North Carolina, Carolina Shores is near the metropolitan area of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It has eight planned communities, and nearby are several golf courses, the Intracoastal Waterway, nature trails, deep-sea fishing, and pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches. Three-quarters of its residents are 55 and older.

#38. Great Neck Plaza, New York

– Population: 6,980

The village of Great Neck Plaza is just 0.3 square miles but features an upscale commercial district and three parks. Midtown Manhattan is about an hour away from the village rail station. Long Island Sound offers boating and beaches to the north and east.

#37. Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina

– Population: 1,284

On Bogue Sound, Pine Knoll Shores is quieter and more secluded than neighboring towns on North Carolina’s Inner Banks. The region has beaches and beauty that rival the better-known Outer Banks to the north and access to culture, commerce, and services in nearby Morehead City and Beaufort, on the mainland. One of the state’s three public aquariums is in Pine Knoll Shores.

#36. Indian Hills, Kentucky

– Population: 3,011

Indian Hills, on the shores of the Ohio River, is a comfortable suburb of Louisville, and it’s also less than 100 miles from Cincinnati. Nearby parks and a country club as well as a low crime rate make this an appealing place to land, and 44% of residents have a master’s degree or higher.

#35. West Lake Hills, Texas

– Population: 3,302

West Lake Hills, about 4 square miles in size, is an affluent suburb of winding roads and expansive homes about 5 miles from downtown Austin. Top-notch public schools draw a significant population of families, and the median value of a home is $1.4 million, more than three times the nationwide average.

#34. Millville, Delaware

Population: 2,052

Millville, rooted in centuries of history, maintains a lively community atmosphere. Evans Park hosts concerts, bingo, holiday celebrations, and many other gatherings several times a month. Its boardwalk is a top attraction, and the Atlantic Coast is minutes away.

#33. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

– Population: 40,000

Hilton Head Island consists mostly of gated communities. Some are private, while others feature resorts, golf courses, and more for visitors. The locale offers deep-water boat docks, fishing, tennis, and golfing in live oaks, lagoons, and beaches. It has a high population of retirees and access to parks and preserves.

#32. Parole, Maryland

– Population: 17,505

Parole is a historic locale in central Maryland. During the Civil War, a camp located there exchanged captured soldiers under a parole system. It is adjacent to historic Annapolis on the scenic Chesapeake Bay, and the median home value is $494,900.

#31. Fountain Hills, Arizona

– Population: 25,167

Fountain Hills is a good spot for nature- and art-loving retirees. It has a large public art collection and is a designated International Dark Sky Community. An astronomy club throws regular star parties and the local library loans telescopes. Also, a few MLB teams hold their spring training seasons nearby.

#30. Sea Girt, New Jersey

– Population: 1,725

This small borough on the Jersey Shore takes up just over 1 square mile but includes prime beaches and wetlands home to many rare species of birds. Primarily residential, Sea Girt is known for its high cost of living, as the median home value is nearly $2 million.

#29. Del Monte Forest, California

– Population: 3,783

Del Monte Forest is a small beach city between Carmel and Monterey Bays, south of San Francisco. It is known for its beauty, comfortable climate, and recreation, including top-rated golfing at Pebble Beach. About 57% of its residents are 55 and older, but the cost of living is much higher than the national average.

#28. St. James, North Carolina

– Population: 5,889

St. James, incorporated in 1999, is located in the coastal wetlands of North Carolina, some 30 miles southwest of Wilmington, and has a huge population of retirees. It is home to several golf courses, tennis courts, and pools as well as a beach club and marina. Not far away are the Oak Island Nature Center and Lighthouse.

#27. Pinehurst, North Carolina

– Population: 16,382

The village of Pinehurst, home to the renowned Pinehurst Golf Club, is a New England-style village in the region’s lush pine forests. It is less than 100 miles from both Raleigh and Charlotte, and its historic golf course has hosted more championships than any other in the nation, including the U.S. Open in June.

#26. Avondale Estates, Georgia

Population: 3,507

Avondale Estates has such well-kept urban forests that the Arbor Day Foundation has named it a Tree City USA for 40 years in a row. Besides its notable greenery, there is a constant stream of community events to keep residents occupied and entertained, including a monthly concert series on the town green.

#25. Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Population: 3,239

Carmel-by-the-Sea is famed for its coastal beauty, bohemian spirit, and whimsical architecture. Until July, homes and businesses were not required to have numbered addresses. The town is full of art galleries, cafes, and shops, many of them celebrating the unique literary and artistic history of the area.

#24. Garden City, South Carolina

– Population: 11,193

A few miles southwest of Myrtle Beach is Garden City—popular for boating, crabbing, and fishing, including seining. It’s built on a peninsula between tidal marshes and the Atlantic Ocean and has about 5 miles of beaches.

#23. Leland Grove, Illinois

– Population: 1,237

Leland Grove is a quiet town with plenty of restaurants and a secure, peaceful feel. It’s the best place to retire in Illinois, according to Niche, and the cost of living and price of housing—with the median home value below the national average—are reasonably low in the Springfield suburb.

#22. Paradise Valley, Arizona

– Population: 14,502

Paradise Valley is residential but has nine resorts, three golf courses, and four medical centers. Development happened largely after World War II, and Paradise Valley was incorporated in 1961 to protect it from the commercial expansion of nearby Phoenix and Scottsdale, with the stated goals of minimal government regulation and no more than one house per acre. The area boasts 294 sunny days and about 7 inches of rain yearly.

#21. West Chatham, Massachusetts

Population: 1,633

There are numerous famous beach towns on Massachusetts’ Cape Cod peninsula, but West Chatham stands out for its plethora of nature preserves, trails, beaches, and historic landmarks. Many areas allow residents to take part in its rich fishing culture, whether by watching fishing fleets return to the Chatham Fish Pier with hauls bound for Boston or taking in the views at the historic Chatham Lighthouse.

#20. Murrells Inlet, South Carolina

– Population: 9,292

Murrells Inlet was a historic fishing village and summer retreat for South Carolina’s wealthy rice plantation owners. Today the community champions its environment and natural gems with features such as the Wacca Wache Marina, which stands amid oak, cypress, and palmetto trees along the Waccamaw River, and the MarshWalk, a half-mile boardwalk through a wildlife-filled salt marsh.

#19. Lake Quivira, Kansas

Population: 994

Lake Quivira shares its name with the local country club, where residents can use a private beach, golf course, and waterfront cottages. Citizens can also care for six chickens at a time—as long as they follow the coop requirements.

#18. Green Valley, Arizona

– Population: 20,857

Green Valley is a retirement community with engaging options for residents, including foreign language, yoga, and jewelry-making classes. More than 20,000 people are year-round residents. It’s located on the fringes of the majestic Sonoran Desert, midway between Tucson and Nogales, Mexico.

#17. Northfield, Kentucky

Population: 1,106

Northfield is at the base of the Appalachian Mountains, meaning residents have spectacular views and endless opportunities for hiking, kayaking, camping, and other outdoor activities. In addition to its natural beauty, the town is known for being quiet and family-oriented.

#16. Catalina Foothills, Arizona

– Population: 50,631

Catalina Foothills is in the stunning Sonoran Desert, just north of Tucson. It is known for its art galleries and golf courses, sunsets, outdoor recreation, and the scenic Santa Catalina Mountains. It is popular with retirees, as over half the population is 55 or older.

#15. Oakland, Missouri

Population: 1,633

Oakland is home to diverse architecture, including both modern-day designs and turn-of-the-century homes. The town is friendly and communal, with an annual Harvest Festival, community days, and other events that bring locals together.

#14. Bethany Beach, Delaware

Population: 1,064

Bethany Beach uses the Atlantic coastline with a boardwalk and a beach that the town works to ensure is accessible to people with disabilities. Though most will flock to the town’s sandy shores, there are also parks, wetlands, a nature center, and a farmers market.

#13. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

– Population: 1,588

Rehoboth Beach is popular for its boardwalk, breathtaking beachfront homes, and nearby marina. It has a lively and highly-rated restaurant scene as well. It can get crowded with summer visitors.

#12. Heathrow, Florida

Population: 7,084

Heathrow’s country club offers residents two golf courses, 13 tennis courts, a pool, and a full calendar of social events. With average year-round temperatures from 51 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s hard to beat the climate.

#11. Redington Beach, Florida

Population: 1,320

Only 1 square mile in size, Redington Beach still offers picturesque views along the Gulf of Mexico. It has five public beaches, four town parks, a causeway, and a community recreation area. The median age of residents is 59.7.

#10. Hillsboro Beach, Florida

– Population: 1,964

Upscale Hillsboro Beach is on a barrier island—sometimes called Millionaires’ Mile—that is about 900 feet across at its widest, and Fort Lauderdale is 15 miles to the south. Its waterfront homes are on the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.

#9. Pelican Bay, Florida

– Population: 6,257

Luxurious Pelican Bay is about 3 square miles, surrounded by white-sand beaches, state parks, and preserves. It has 6,500 homes and offers various activities, such as sailing, tennis, and kayaking. Its beaches can be reached only by boardwalk or Pelican Bay’s tram system.

#8. South Palm Beach, Florida

– Population: 1,855

South Palm Beach sits on a barrier island, with the Intracoastal Waterway on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other. The residential community is just over a half-mile long and has one street. The cost of living is higher than it is around the nation or in the rest of Florida, especially for housing.

#7. South Gate, Florida

Population: 6,183

South Gate offers a strong community feel, with a full calendar of events, a community center, a garden, and a pool. It was developed beginning in 1955 as part of 1,240 acres of citrus groves. The hall and pool are Sarasota County historic sites.

#6. Naples, Florida

Population: 19,315

Naples is surrounded by wildlife refuges, state parks, and beaches where residents can spend hours bird-watching, hiking, or paddling to their hearts’ content. It is a popular spot for the wealthy and has plenty of upscale dining and shopping venues.

#5. Piermont, New York

– Population: 2,541

Hilly Piermont overlooks the Hudson River. Many of the older homes are craftsman cottages and historic Victorians, and Manhattan is a 60-minute ride by bus or train. It has a small but bustling restaurant scene and various community activities, including a chess club, tai chi, and pickleball.

#4. Lake Success, New York

– Population: 3,228

Lake Success, an incorporated village in North Hempstead, is 16 miles from Manhattan. Within its 2 square miles are 43 acres of lakes. Its Lake Success Golf Club is located on the site of the former private Vanderbilt family golf club.

#3. Siesta Key, Florida

– Population: 5,587

The 8-mile island of Siesta Key on the Gulf of Mexico near Sarasota is known for its quartz-sand beaches and turquoise water. Housing is expensive—more than twice the national average—but its beach is ranked #2 in the country, and dining, shopping, and relaxation spots are plentiful.

#2. Highland Beach, Florida

– Population: 3,907

Just over 1 square mile, the town of Highland Beach is sandwiched between Delray Beach to the north and Boca Raton to the south. Its population more than doubles during the winter, and four out of five residents are retirees.

#1. Rio, Florida

Population: 1,373

Located along the St. Lucie River, Rio maintains a small, local feel, with most of its shops and residences owned by individuals or families. The town dates to 1893 when it featured pineapple farms and a lumber mill. The cost of living is much lower than elsewhere in Florida or the country.

