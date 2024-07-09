Best anti-aging supplements 2025: The essentials

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

This article is Sponsored Content by Daniel Deighton

Aging is a natural process, but the quest for longevity and vitality has driven scientific exploration into various supplements that slow down or even reverse some aspects of aging. In recent years, several compounds have gained attention for their potential anti-aging benefits. Here, we delve into some of the most promising anti-aging supplements, exploring their benefits and how they work.

1. Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN)

NMN is a derivative of vitamin B3 and a precursor to NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), a critical coenzyme in cellular energy production and metabolism. NAD+ levels decline with age, leading to reduced cellular function and increased susceptibility to age-related diseases. Supplementing with NMN boosts NAD+ levels, enhancing energy production, improving DNA repair, and promoting cellular health.

A recent study even found Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) supplementation promotes neurovascular rejuvenation: transcriptional footprint of SIRT1 activation, mitochondrial protection, anti-inflammatory, and anti-apoptotic effects. (PMID: 32056076)

Many researchers and scientists like Dr. David Sinclair, chair of the Harvard Department of Genetics, take NMN daily, as a part of their longevity stack, and praise its benefits.

2. Resveratrol

Resveratrol is a polyphenol found in red wine, grapes, and certain berries. It’s known for its antioxidant properties and its ability to activate sirtuins: proteins that play a crucial role in cellular health and longevity.

Benefits:

Acts as a powerful antioxidant

Activates sirtuins to promote cellular health

Supports cardiovascular health

May reduce inflammation and oxidative stress

3. Quercetin

Quercetin is a flavonoid present in many fruits, vegetables, and grains. It has potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and is known to support immune function and overall health.

Benefits:

Provides antioxidant protection

Reduces inflammation

Supports immune health

May improve cardiovascular health

4. Fisetin

Fisetin is another flavonoid found in fruits and vegetables like strawberries, apples, and onions. It has been shown to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and senolytic properties (the ability to selectively eliminate senescent cells).

Benefits:

It acts as a potent antioxidant

Reduces inflammation

Promotes the removal of senescent cells

Supports cognitive function

5. Trimethylglycine (TMG)

TMG, also known as betaine, is a compound derived from choline. It plays a role in methylation, a process critical for DNA repair, detoxification, and the regulation of gene expression.

Benefits:

Supports DNA repair and methylation

Aids in detoxification

Promotes cardiovascular health

Enhances liver function

6. Spermidine

Spermidine is a polyamine found in various foods, including wheat germ, soybeans, and aged cheese. It is known for its ability to promote autophagy, a cellular process that removes damaged components and promotes cellular renewal.

Benefits:

Promotes autophagy and cellular renewal

Supports cardiovascular health

May enhance cognitive function

Provides anti-inflammatory effects

7. Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG)

EGCG is a catechin found in green tea. It is known for its powerful antioxidant properties and its ability to support metabolic health and protect against cellular damage.

Benefits:

Provides strong antioxidant protection

Supports metabolic health

May reduce inflammation

Promotes cardiovascular health

8. Astragalus

Astragalus is a traditional Chinese herb known for its immune-boosting and anti-aging properties. It contains compounds like cycloastragenol and astragaloside IV, which may help protect telomeres, the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes.

Benefits:

Supports immune health

Promotes telomere protection

Provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects

Supports cardiovascular health

9. Piperine

Piperine is an alkaloid found in black pepper. It is known for its ability to enhance the bioavailability of various nutrients and compounds, making it a valuable addition to many supplement regimens.

Benefits:

Enhances nutrient absorption

Improves bioavailability of supplements

Provides anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits

Supports digestive health

10. L-Theanine

L-Theanine is an amino acid found in tea leaves. It is known for its calming effects and ability to promote relaxation without causing drowsiness. It may also support cognitive function and reduce stress.

Benefits:

Promotes relaxation and reduces stress

Supports cognitive function

Enhances mood and mental clarity

Provides antioxidant protection

Conclusion

