Life

Bergacyn FF and Zen Nutrients' fight against the fatty liver disease epidemic

An increasingly common condition is threatening the health of over 100 million Americans and 2 billion people globally — non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
If you’re like most people, you probably don’t think much about your liver. This unsung hero of an organ works tirelessly, performing hundreds of vital functions like filtering toxins from your blood, aiding digestion, and regulating metabolism. But an increasingly common condition is threatening the health of over 100 million Americans and 2 billion people globally — non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

The scary part? Fatty liver often has no outward symptoms until it’s too late. By the time things like inflammation and scarring set in, serious liver damage may have already occurred. Experts are sounding the alarm on what they’re calling a “silent epidemic” with the potential to overwhelm healthcare systems worldwide.

So what’s driving this crisis? Look no further than the usual suspects — obesity rates on the rise and diets filled with processed, fatty foods. As our waistlines continue expanding, our poor lifestyle choices are taking a major toll on our livers. While fatty liver can strike at any age, the risks really start climbing after 40.

But fatty liver is about more than just liver problems. It brings forward significant increases in the chances of developing heart disease, diabetes, certain cancers, and other devastating illnesses. 

In the middle of this sobering reality, one company is taking aim at fatty liver: Zen Nutrients. Founded by clinical pharmacist Devan Patel, they’ve developed a new supplement called The Everyday Liver Vitamin containing a novel, patented ingredient called Bergacyn FF, alongside 14 other pharmaceutical-grade nutrients.

Bergacyn FF is a potent and patented botanical complex made from Italian bergamot citrus fibers and sesquiterpenes from wild artichoke leaf extracts. While the exact mechanisms are proprietary, in a recent 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, participants taking 600mg of Bergacyn FF per day experienced a significant 9% greater reduction in liver fat compared to placebo. But the results were even more pronounced in those over age 50, with a 15% decrease in liver fat levels.

As rates of fatty liver continue skyrocketing due to our modern sedentary lifestyles, the need for solutions has never been more critical.

Make no mistake — the fatty liver tsunami is coming, fueled by obesity and poor diets. If left unchecked, this unassuming condition could overload healthcare resources and contribute to a perfect storm of preventable disease.

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

