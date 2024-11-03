Ben Wallace talks about helping charities with the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar

Australian firefighter Ben Wallace. Photo Courtesy of the Australian Firefighters Calendar.

Australian firefighter Ben Wallace chatted about helping multiple charities with the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, and being a part of the digital age.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Aussie firefighter Ben Wallace.

Wallace on being featured in this calendar

“Being featured in the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar is an incredible honor,” Wallace admitted. “It’s a unique opportunity to support vital charities that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

“These causes are close to my heart because they directly impact communities, whether through health services, support for first responders, or environmental initiatives,” he added.

Helping citizens and animals affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

This year, the Australian Firefighters Calendar is supporting American citizens and animals affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Through their partnership with Greater Good Charities, they are donating funds to provide immediate relief and aid to impacted communities.

This collaboration aims to deliver essential resources, such as food, shelter, and medical assistance, to those in need, helping families rebuild their lives after the devastation of the hurricane.

Wallace on his firefighting experience

Wallace opened up about his firefighting experience. “I’ve been a firefighter for eight years, and what I love most about it is the camaraderie and the chance to help others in their most vulnerable moments,” he said.

“Each call is a reminder of the importance of teamwork and resilience, and it’s fulfilling to know that we can make a difference every day,” he added.

Wallace on his daily inspirations

On his daily motivations, he shared, “Every day as a firefighter, I’m motivated by the opportunity to serve my community and the bonds I share with my team.”

“Knowing that we can be there for someone in their time of need drives me to push through the challenges we face,” he acknowledged.

Wallace on his defining moments in firefighting

On his career-defining moments, he remarked, “There have been many defining moments in my career, but one that stands out was my first vehicle cut out (person trapped). It taught me the importance of staying calm under pressure and reaffirmed my commitment to this profession.”

Wallace on being a firefighter in the digital age

On being a firefighter in the digital age, Wallace said, “It brings both challenges and advantages. Technology is transforming our training and communication, allowing us to respond more effectively.”

“Social media also helps us connect with the community, raise awareness, and share our experiences, which can inspire others,” he added.

Wallace’s advice for young and emerging firefighters

For young and aspiring firefighters, he said, “I advise you to embrace every opportunity for learning.”

“Stay curious and committed, and remember that every experience—good or bad—shapes you into the firefighter you aspire to be,” he noted.

Wallace on success

Regarding his definition of success, Wallace said, “For me, success is about making a positive impact — on my team, the community, and myself. It’s about striving to be better every day and knowing that my efforts contribute to something larger than myself.”

Message for fans, followers and supporters

For fans, followers and supporters, Wallace expressed, “What I want people to take away from the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar is the message that we are not just firefighters; we are a part of a community dedicated to service and compassion.”

“Supporting this calendar means supporting the causes we believe in and empowering those who need it most,” he concluded.

For more information on the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, check out the official website, and follow its Instagram page.

To learn more about Australian firefighter Ben Wallace, follow him on Instagram.