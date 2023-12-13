Battle against the American Dream: Why artist & entrepreneur Rashelle Stetman puts her creative freedoms first

Photo courtesy of Luke Gottlieb, @victorofvalencia

The American Dream is often characterized by a narrative of personal prosperity and success and typically encompasses milestones like marriage, homeownership, and a stable — or rather “traditional” — career. This archetype, particularly for women, has long prescribed a specific sequence and timeline for achieving these life goals.

Yet, in a rapidly evolving society, this age-old blueprint is increasingly being reconsidered and redefined, especially by those who tread the path less traveled. One individual who has charted a course divergent from conventional benchmarks is Rashelle Stetman, a remarkably talented professional artist and entrepreneur.

For Rashelle, shifting from the traditional trajectory and pursuing one’s goals regardless of what the world might expect from people is not a mere deviation but a bold statement of purpose and individuality — an endeavor particularly significant in industries where the echoes of tradition are loud and persistent.

“Society generally likes to pigeonhole people, men or women, into certain boxes and categories, and if you don’t tick some of them off by the time you’re, say, 30 — you’re apparently in big trouble,” Rashelle shares. “It’s as if there’s a timeline we all must follow to be successful, but I’m living proof that diverse paths lead to equal, if not deeper, fulfillment and prosperity.”

Rashelle’s spirit certainly is unyielding, but the terrain she has traveled thus far has been quite treacherous. As is often said, in the pursuit of professional excellence, the story of personal sacrifice tends to go untold. For many young entrepreneurs and artists who opt for a less conventional path, prioritizing their creative and professional ambitions over societal expectations often brings a significant burden to bear.

Rashelle is the best witness to this. In her journey to creative success, she watched as her friends got married, started families, and some, unfortunately, went through a divorce. Their life, though different from hers, unfolded in parallel, providing a contrasting backdrop to her narrative.

She shares that, as she continued to chase her dreams, she faced criticism, not just from her peers but from her partners as well. Nonetheless, she persevered.

“I’ve always been ambitious, and I’ve never been — nor will I ever be — apologetic about it. Unfortunately, this comes with a heavy price sometimes. I’ve lost partners and friends who believed putting my career ahead of everything else was a mistake,” she reveals. “But, I was never interested in fitting into molds others have designed for me. My goal has always been to live my truth, no matter what.”

Yet, when it comes to society, one can’t possibly escape its expectations. While she admits these can weigh heavier on women, who are less frequently forgiven for their ambitions compared to men, Rashelle asserts the challenges she has gone through so far are not exactly gender-specific.

It’s exactly because of the fact one can’t easily escape these expectations that Rashelle believes people — budding entrepreneurs like herself, especially — should nevertheless strive toward their goals and visions. The roadblocks might seem insurmountable, but for her, living one’s truth and honoring the path one is about to walk is essential for both mental clarity and peace.

“Creativity and hard work are not just means to an end, but tools of empowerment,” she says. “One’s dreams and goals shouldn’t be dictated by societal norms but by one’s passion and perseverance. This way, nothing will stand in one’s way.”

Her journey undeniably underscores this. No matter the scrutiny or the doubt she faced, Rashelle kept pushing boundaries further, disentangling herself from the constraints of society and the art industry — one knot after another.

Creating, working hard, and seeing herself improve, fail, and then get back up — that is what makes her feel the most powerful. Now, and going forward.

As she says, “I will continue to forge my path because it isn’t a choice. It’s my purpose. When you discover you have a gift and don’t share that with the world to the best of your ability, you’re robbing yourself and others of something in you that can create a difference.”

