Awesome living room upgrades for that will make you proud

A living room upgrade can quickly enhance and change a whole home. But what are some simple ways to make the space feel more cohesive and well-designed?

This post will explore several options for changing a living room space, looking at several strategies to improve the space and turn it into a place that reflects the rest of the home.

Reflect your personality

The first thing to do is to ensure the room reflects your personality. You want it to seem like it’s yours, not somebody else’s.

“We think this is perhaps the most critical part of any living room transformation,” interior print company Canvas n Decor says. “If it doesn’t feel like home, it’ll never work for the occupier.”

You can get interior decor to reflect your personality by experimenting with what makes it uniquely yours. Adding family mementos or adding quirky flourishes to the crown molding can all help to create a space that screams your personality.

Use more technology

At the same time, don’t be afraid to use more technology in the living room. Bringing more innovations to the space will help manage your devices better and allow you to entertain yourself more seamlessly.

In the end, additional technology is a personal choice. For example, you might add a smart speaker system or connect your TV to a home assistant so you can control it with your voice. Whatever technology is chosen, ensure it works within the space. Think about what would make your life more convenient and help you thrive.

Declutter

As simple as it sounds, decluttering could also help you upgrade your living room. Removing junk items that aren’t bringing you any joy can be a fantastic way to improve your mood and help you adopt a happier outlook.

Start by thinking about what you need and how it is serving you. Don’t keep anything in the home that isn’t adding to your happiness and making you feel better.

If storage is available, it’s important to utilize it well to maintain tidiness and simplicity. Don’t keep everything out in the open. Utilizing available space can help the room feel less cluttered.

Add a focal point

Another thing you’ll want to do is to add a focal point. Putting an object in the center of the room can help it make more sense.

“Creating a focal point for the room is one of the most straightforward ways to bring it to life,” says Canvas n’ Decor. “It could be a canvas painting or something else – it doesn’t matter. What counts is whether it complements the room and gives it a sense of purpose. Even a TV will sometimes do the trick.”

You could also have multiple focal points in the same location in the living room. For example, if you want the fireplace to be in the middle, you could put a painting above it to make it stand out more.

Add new furniture

Adding new furniture can also have a tremendous positive impact on your living room and change how it feels. Finding a style that reflects one’s personality can make a living space more appealing and stress-free.

When investing in furniture, look for special items you don’t find every day. Don’t be afraid to spend a little extra if it means getting something unique that complements the rest of the room. Putting more money into projects can often have positive and profound results you don’t expect, like making spaces feel more homely.

Functional furniture can also be a bonus, allowing the space to work even better. Getting items to double as bedding can help you put more people in your home.

Change your flooring

You can also upgrade your living room by improving the flooring. Small changes to the material can have a profound impact on how the room feels.

Most living rooms go with carpet, and that’s usually what you’d expect. However, some replace it with wood or tile for a more opulent appearance.

Which you choose is essentially up to you. Some people enjoy the softness of the carpet beneath their feet, while others prefer the cleanliness of harder flooring.

If you have pets, tile and stone are arguably the best options. Composite wood is okay, but it doesn’t quite have the appeal of conventional alternatives.

Add better lighting

Adding better lighting is also something you’ll want to explore. Getting it right can help you improve the room’s overall feel and ambiance.

Start by looking for ways to reduce brightness in the room while still being able to see what you’re doing. While having multiple spotlights in the bathroom is something that works for most people, putting them in the living room often feels excessively harsh.

Therefore, shift lighting away from the ceiling and into other locations. Look for opportunities to add it to other areas, like desks and walls.

If you can light the room from more angles, you’ll get the same illumination effect, but it won’t feel as intense.

Repaint the walls

Failing all that, you can also try repainting the walls. Adding a fresh layer of color is one of the best ways to upgrade your living room and make it feel like a completely different space.

The bolder you are with your color choice, the more different the room will appear. Deeper colors tend to create a sense of moodiness, while lighter ones are refreshing and light.

Which you choose depends considerably on your style and preferences. If you’re not happy with your living room at the moment, you might want to choose something bold and new that’s the opposite of your current approach. That way, you see if the new style makes a difference.

“We always recommend that people experiment with their living rooms and try new things,” Canvas n’ Decor admits. “For many, it can become a hobby and a pastime – something that they learn over time. It’s also important to keep trying new things because people’s tastes change. Not everyone wants the same style forever. That’s dull. It’s much better to live life the way you want to live it.”