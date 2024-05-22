Award-winning educator advocates a fairer way to measure success

Photo courtesy of Corazon Estayan

“Education is ready for a profound change — not merely through new methods but by addressing long-standing injustices,” says Corazon Estayan, a mathematics teacher making a significant impact nationwide. Estayan advocates for a fairer, more inclusive evaluation of educational success, actively challenging entrenched norms.

Estayan’s journey and impact

Estayan’s educational background, which includes a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, majoring in mathematics, and further studies leading to a master’s degree in education, reflects her devotion to education. Her wide-ranging training across various educational domains equips her to tackle diverse challenges in the field.

From her extensive experience as a teacher in different environments and territories, Estayan observed areas of improvement in the educational systems. Her “Grading for Equity” initiative for educational reform targets dismantling outdated success metrics. This initiative focuses on implementing equitable assessments and grading practices emphasizing the learning process rather than solely performance outcomes and grades. She believes student growth should be prioritized over traditional grading systems.

Through her initiative, she aims to create a more equitable learning environment that recognizes and nurtures each student’s abilities, cultivating a supportive atmosphere for all learners. Estayan’s methods align with contemporary reforms that promote fairness and flexibility. “True reform is about unleashing the potential of every student,” Estayan adds.

Redefining academic achievement through an innovative grading model

Since implementing her forward-thinking grading policies, Estayan has seen a remarkable 25% increase in student engagement and a significant narrowing of achievement gaps. These results have improved her reputation as an educator. Being recognized for her influence in and out of the classroom, she earned the prestigious Asia’s Outstanding Educator of the Year award in April 2024.

Her impact goes beyond teaching, extending to influential educational symposiums and publications that champion the widespread adoption of her grading model. “We’re not just raising the bar,” Estayan asserts, “we’re creating a globally adaptable framework for educational excellence.”

Beyond her responsibilities at Jefferson High School, Estayan co-founded the CLASSHOME program in Camarines Sur, Philippines. This initiative teaches basic literacy skills to young learners through innovative methods like DIY activities and visual arts. Such illustrates her commitment to enhancing education on various levels and her international influence.

Tackling the equity-excellence debate

Despite the recognition, Estayan’s methods have sparked debate, particularly with some critics voicing concerns about the potential lowering of academic standards. One respected educational policy analyst cautions, “By softening grading standards, we risk undermining the very essence of educational rigor.”

Nevertheless, such criticisms have ignited broader discussions on balancing equitable grading and maintaining academic excellence, emphasizing the ongoing need for dialogue and refinement in educational practices.

Unfazed, Estayan is vigorously expanding her initiatives, developing workshops and training programs that equip other educators with the necessary tools for implementing equitable grading practices. Her vision includes shaping national education policies and promoting a framework that appreciates all students’ diverse talents and learning styles.

Staying steadfast in her vision

Reflecting on the mission ahead, Estayan remains unwavering: “My goal has always been to ensure every student feels genuinely valued. Seeing my students succeed reinforces that our approach works, and that keeps me motivated to keep going.”

Corazon Estayan’s journey is more than a tale of educational reform — it is a powerful story of dedication and passion that inspires educators and students. As the educational landscape changes, her efforts are influencing the future of educational standards by promoting inclusivity and maintaining academic integrity.