Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Avoid using AI for self-diagnosis, survey finds

The first twenty questions were quoted verbatim from the practice exam.
Avatar photo

Published

Medical garments. — Image by © Tim Sandle
Medical garments. — Image by © Tim Sandle

If you type “Can AI diagnose disease” into Google, the user is met with an AI summary of the question confirming that it ‘can’. Yet how effective is the advice received?

ConfidenceClub, a health & wellness firm, has put five different AI tools to the test and challenging them to a medical exam. The results showed that questions on symptoms asked by the average person were wrong more than half of the time. In contrast, only prompts by those with knowledge of technical terms saw (mostly) the correct answers delivered.

The tools evaluated were:

  • ChatGPT 4 (Open AI)
  • DxGPT (Foundation 29)
  • Co-Pilot (Microsoft)
  • Gemini (Google)
  • Grok (X, the platform formally known as Twitter)

Each tool was asked forty questions in total, taken from a medical practice exam. 

The first twenty questions were quoted verbatim from the practice exam. The following twenty questions were rewritten as though the same symptoms were being described by someone without knowledge of the technical language. 

Each tool was scored on two factors: was their answer correct and did they refer the prompter to a medical professional every time? 

The results were as follows: 

AI ToolTechnical Prompt CorrectTechnical Prompt ReferralLayperson Prompt CorrectLayperson Prompt Referral
ChatGPT 4100%70%45%100%
DxGPT100%0%55%0%
Co-pilot60%85%35%100%
Gemini85%50%35%100%
Grok100%100%45%100%
Total Average89%61%43%80%

The results show that while AI tools performed well when interpreting medical prompts written by those with technical expertise, their accuracy dropped significantly – below 50 percent – when dealing with prompts written in layperson language. 

This reveals a gap in the usability of AI diagnostics for the general public, prompting a new warning for consumers. Hence, while AI has immense potential, it cannot yet replace the need for professional medical advice, especially for the average person who might not ‘speak the language’ of the medical world. 

In this article:Advice, Bot, doctor, Health, Medical
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are caught in one of the tightest US elections in memory Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are caught in one of the tightest US elections in memory

Social Media

Op-Ed: Scared of facts? Insanity vs reality 8 years later

They should be scared to death of facts. Lies should have consequences. When?

17 hours ago
Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel for medicine for their discovery of microRNA Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel for medicine for their discovery of microRNA

Tech & Science

What is microRNA? Nobel-winning discovery explained

The Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded on Monday to two US scientists for discovering microRNA.

8 hours ago
Japanese stocks were boosted as the dollar rallied against the yen after US jobs data tempered expectations for another big interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month Japanese stocks were boosted as the dollar rallied against the yen after US jobs data tempered expectations for another big interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month

Business

Asian markets track Wall Street rally on jobs data

Asian markets rose Monday after a blockbuster US jobs report soothed any concerns about the world’s top economy.

20 hours ago
Ceremonies and events are planned across Israel and in cities around the world to mark the anniversary of the unprecedented October 7 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants Ceremonies and events are planned across Israel and in cities around the world to mark the anniversary of the unprecedented October 7 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants

World

Israel marks first anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack

Israel began its commemorations Monday of the one-year anniversary of Hamas's deadly October 7 attack.

17 hours ago