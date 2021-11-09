Author Marla McKenna meets the baseball player that inspired her children’s book

Marla McKenna and baseball player Geoff Jenkins. Photo Courtesy of Marla McKenna

Bestselling author and speaker, Marla McKenna celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her first children’s book, “Mom’s Big Catch,” by meeting the baseball player, Geoff Jenkins who inspired the book. Digital Journal has the scoop.

After several attempts to connect with Jenkins, McKenna finally met the Milwaukee Brewers Walk of Fame inductee at a celebrity softball game. There she was able to thank him for changing her life. Jenkins responded, “When someone tells you that they want you to be a big part of their book, that’s just really cool.”

One could say that McKenna “manifested her dream” by meeting Jenkins which is just part of her story you can read more about in McKenna’s newest release, Manifesting Your Dreams, which offers inspiring words of encouragement, strength, and perseverance.

20 authors share how they manifested their dream or found their life’s purpose through the law of attraction, hard work, believing in themselves, or on the other side of trauma or tragedy. The common thread woven throughout each chapter is they didn’t give up. Each amazing and unique story offers encouragement in facing life’s challenges and finding strength, peace, and joy in purpose and making a difference.

She drew from that first inspiration and found her life’s purpose by writing several more children’s books and sharing her positive message with schools, partnering with baseball teams to customize Mom’s Big Catch books, and teaming up with her favorite rock star, Rick Springfield, to support The Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation.

McKenna didn’t stop at just writing books for kids, she tried her hand at writing for adult readers as well, and “Manifesting Your Dreams” reached No. 1 on Amazon in several categories and was mentioned in “O, The Oprah Magazine” twice. One could say “Manifesting Your Dreams,” just like “Mom’s Big Catch,” is a big hit with readers.

She will be featured on Radio111’s Soul Sisters with Melissa Neiderman and Keisha D Saturday, November 13 at 2:10 pm CST on Radio111.com One can also learn more about Marla McKenna’s work including all of her books by visiting her brand-new website marlamckenna.com

In addition to McKenna, the coauthors of “Manifesting Your Dreams” include Kristi Allen, Vidal Cisneros Jr., Brenda E. Cortez, Donna Drake, Manette Kohler, Jennifer Longhofer, Mary Markham, Paula H. Mayer, Kylie McGowan, Sharon Maniaci, Natalie M. Miller, Nastassia Putz, Lucak J. Robak, Connie F. Sexauer, Marie Sumnicht, Penny Tate, Cheryl Thoma, Debbie Truncale, and Digital Journal’s very own Editor-at-Large Markos Papadatos.

The foreword for Manifesting Your Dreams was written by two-time Olympic medalist swimmer Elizabeth Beisel, who released her own book “Silver Lining” in 2020.

Partial proceeds from all of Marla McKenna’s books benefit The Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, with special thanks to Rick Springfield–– musician, actor, and bestselling author––for matching her donations.

To learn more about Marla McKenna, check out her official website.