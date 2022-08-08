Author Giorgio Garofalo talks about his book ‘Korian: Ark of the Fallen King’

Author Giorgio Garofalo. Photo Courtesy of Giorgio Garofalo

Author Giorgio Garofalo chatted about his book “Korian: Ark of the Fallen King.”

In this thrilling sequel to The Manian’s Spear, Giorgio Garofalo has taken Korian to another level of imagination. Ark of the Fallen King transports readers to a dystopian-esque world filled with mystical creatures, sorcery and warfare on an epic scale.

It’s been seven years since the survivors of the human and Ruid races fled aboard the great ship: Winds of Freedom. The Endura they left behind is a desolate shell, a death trap, ravaged and consumed by an ancient evil. An obscure island in the Azif Lora Sea has served survivors well as a sanctuary, offering time for healing and time to prepare for the uncertainty of tomorrow.

Survivors have turned to Korian to lead them, but Korian feels wilted like a flower in dried soil, unwarily thrown into a tragic legacy, burdened with the weight of loss and the hope of legions of the downtrodden. What remains of the races subsist under the shadow of a storm, until a strange light in the southern sky summons more than curiosity.

When Korian and a handful of his friends investigate, they step into a horrifying nightmare and get drawn down a path fraught with virulent darkness, betrayal and wrath.

With only their wits and each other to guide them, Korian and the gang must evade the evil Aaron and his army of Stragoy as they race to find a mysterious, ancient treasure and expose the chilling truth behind Aaron’s power and the poison that is destroying their world.

In this unique tale of friendship and survival, of discovery and revelation, where a creature the size of a small island pays it forward, a mysterious eye holds the key to buried secrets, and a heroic battle amid ancient ruins determines more than the future, follow Korian on his epic quest to learn the terrible secret trapped in the Ark of the Fallen King.

Author biography

Giorgio writes epic fantasy adventure stories and is the author of the Korian series. Raised steeped in strict Sicilian culture and tradition, he’s always found comfort in music and books, often escaping to safe places where his vivid imagination could spend some time. Even at a young age, on those seemingly endless occasions when extended family would gather to share a meal . . . or two, Giorgio would be off in his own world, sitting in the corner with a book.

Giorgio is a native of Toronto and has resided in or around the area most of his life. He lives in a suburb outside the city with his wife and his finicky dog. You can usually find him cruising nearby country roads on his motorcycle while dreaming up wondrous worlds, and the unique creatures and characters that

live in them. When not reading, riding or writing, he plays his guitars while sipping smoky scotch from Islay.

Q & A interview

Every book has a story about its creation, what’s the story behind ‘The Korian Epic Fantasy Adventure Series’ which has been extremely popular with readers and reviewers?

Korian has truly been a labor of love of mine. I’m very excited with how the book has been received. The idea for the story initially came about while watching the 2005, Steven Spielberg directed, ‘War of the Worlds’ flick.

It was during the part when Ray Ferrier’s (Tom Cruise) son drove the minivan into a small town and absolute mayhem ensued. In that powerful scene, tensions escalated when the unhindered, primal nature of people, highlighting their selfish dark side, manifested itself in the most brutal way. I found it disturbing—not the scene, but the way human beings behaved, reminiscent of real life situations where social order crumbles.

The emotions it conjured were very real. An idea came to me … what would happen if an infallible and flawed man—human through and through—an intellect consumed by unparalleled ambition, who carried a well concealed dark side, was plopped into a world inhabited by a docile humanoid species who display no propensity for hatred, jealousy or wrath, not as a choice, but inherent in their nature? Furthermore, if the world had its own rich history, myth and magic and an underbelly brimming with potent dark forces, it made for an interesting concept with infinite possibilities.

In this setting, the nature of the indigenous species rendered them immune to the dark forces, whereby evil is essentially powerless against them, as a virus is powerless against a host who’s developed immunity. Knowing this, the book’s tag line, ‘We all have a dark side, but his destroys worlds,’ takes on more significance. Fantasy—with a little science fiction sprinkled in—became the perfect vehicle to bring the Korian saga to life.

‘Korian: Ark of the Fallen King’ is the second book in the series, what was it like for you as an author to continue the story you started with your first book ‘The Manian’s Spear’? What was one of the challenges you faced, and conversely one of your successes?

When I started the saga, I had thought three books is what I needed to tell the story. I had the beginning defined, and the end of Book 2 determined, but beyond that, the only thing I had figured out was how the series was going to end. I’m still not clear if it will be a trilogy or if more books will follow. I’ll know more when I get deeper into writing Book 3.

What I realized upon finishing ‘The Manian’s Spear,’ was how much I couldn’t wait to reach the end of the next book. I dove into ‘Ark of the Fallen King’ almost immediately. Whereas Book 1 took more than 15 years to write, I completed Ark in less than a year. Ark just seemed to pour onto the pages.

There were several challenges I faced while writing Ark. Choosing how much of the backstories to expose without giving away too much at this point in the saga was more challenging than I thought. Acknowledging that Ark was the second book in the series, I wanted to provide enough detail to allow the book to stand on its own without interrupting the pace.

Finally, creating a seamless transition from fantasy to science fiction—a factor that was integral to the revelations the book was to deliver—proved quite challenging. My goal was to not pull readers out of the story when the transition occurred. I incorporated hints here and there and a little foreshadowing so when it happened, it wasn’t a surprise.

Regarding successes, I’m pleased with the pace. I feel the bond between friends was real and relatable making the readers feel for their safety and care about what happens to them. I was very satisfied with the way the antagonists were ultimately portrayed. When readers love to hate them, you know you’re onto something.

While writing ‘Korian: Ark of the Fallen King’ did you learn anything new about yourself?

I learned how engaged I’ve become in the story, immersing myself completely into the world of Endura and into the characters. Time actually flies while I write. Where did 2021 go? I’ve also become more in tune with signs—the ones that spark inspiration—and to always be prepared to harness them. Inspiration sparks at times you least expect.

Too many times I’ve lost the idea leading to senseless frustration. I have become much better at it this time around. I don’t know what I’d do without my phone, specifically, notes and voice memos, both essential tools for authors.

I’ve learned that I’m taking more risks as a writer, tackling sensitive issues and not shying away from them. I’ve learned to be more genuine and authentic. I’ve learned about patience. The process of editing kind of forces it. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve re-read the story in its entirety to get it right.

Most importantly, I’ve learned that every story has a place. The key is to find the right audience. When a reader picks up my book and is in tune with the themes, and the story resonates with them, it is pure magic.

When you did the final read-through for ‘Korian: Ark of the Fallen King’ what was your favorite part of the book?

There were several parts I loved. The battle scene amidst the ruins of ancient Nahire (Chapter 25 ‘The Storm’) was a lot of fun. I spent a lot of time on it to ensure I captured the emotions of the principal characters just right as they faced that horrific situation.

I pulled no punches describing the battle. But my absolute favorite was the culminating chapter, the one that tied everything together. Chapter 41, ‘Adam Hades.’ I wrote that chapter last. I couldn’t wait to finally reveal the truth behind the dark fate of Endura.

I did a lot of research to ensure the detail was just right so it would come off factual and real, and I used a little imagination to fill in the other parts. It is the defining moment in the series, the part that reveals the true power of greed and selfishness—key components of the darker side of human nature. When I was done, I felt a huge sense of accomplishment.

I’m very pleased with the positive feedback readers have provided. Some even commented on the fact they loved the strategically placed lessons in the book, something I did not intentionally set out to do.

What can fans both new and seasoned expect from you in 2022? What else do you have in the works?

I started on Book 3 just this month—the title is to be determined. I was planning to start later in August, hoping to recharge and enjoy a bit of the summer before diving back in, but inspiration struck and I couldn’t ignore it.

I’m planning to release an audiobook of Ark later this year. I’m looking to enter Ark in a few fantasy writing completions and to share more of my journey with readers on social media. I’ve set a tentative completion date for the first draft of Book 3 in spring 2023, with a release later in the summer. I’ll be sure to provide updates on my website of progress and on other exciting promotions.

What is your favorite drink to celebrate with when you finish writing a new book?

I like to reward myself and celebrate with single malt scotch whiskey from Islay. Anyone of Ardbeg, Laphroaig, Lagavulin, Caol ila, or any of the other smoky and peaty ones will do. The more peat, the better. Oh, and each time, I make sure the scotch is accompanied by a nice cigar.

