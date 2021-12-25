Australian firefighters release 2022 calendar, which benefits charitable causes

After weeks of high temperatures, fires flanked the western tourist hotspot of Margaret River - Copyright WESTERN AUSTRALIA DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES/AFP Sean BLOCKSIDGE

The Australian firefighters have released their 2022 calendar, which helps various charities. The calendar will be celebrating its 29th year of publication. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Over one million dollars has been donated to various charities by the Australian Firefighters Calendar since 2015; moreover, it has raised over $3.2 million dollars since its inception in 1993.

This year’s calendar will feature some of Australia’s bravest men posing with pets such as cats and dogs. The Australian Firefighters Calendar is big on philanthropic and charitable causes. It donates to the Australian Childrenʼs Hospital Foundation, the Childrenʼs Hospital at Westmead, the Sydney Childrenʼs Hospital Foundation burns units, the Starlight Childrenʼs Foundation, Mates For Mates, Royal Far West and the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors.

The Royal Children’s Hospital Burns Centre encompasses the Burns Research Group and is the largest paediatric burns centre in Australasia. The centre treats children from all over Queensland, Northern New South Wales, Victoria and the Pacific Islands.

Last year alone, the Burns Unit treated more than 1600 new children with severe burn injuries and conducted follow-up assessments for hundreds of more children.

Vital funds donated by the Australian Firefighters Calendar have helped the Burns units across Australia to purchase much-needed medical equipment, expand their teams and conduct important research and clinical trials that help to develop more effective and less painful treatments for children with burns.

The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation has invested more than one million dollars into burns research and continues to fund studies in this vital area so that children can lead lives free from the trauma and scars that can result from severe burns injuries.

During a long history of supporting the Royal Children’s Hospital Burns Unit, the Australian Firefighters Calendar have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help alleviate the pain and suffering of the children admitted each year.

For more information on the 2022 Australian Firefighters Calendar, check out its official Facebook page, its official website, and follow the calendar on its Instagram page.