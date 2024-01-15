Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Armani’s men mix refinement and nonchalance

The “king” of Italian fashion, Giorgio Armani, unveiled Monday his latest men’s collection marked by fluid cuts and soft lines. 
AFP

Published

Armani presented ample but refined trousers, and half-length unbuttoned coats that allowed freedom of movement
Armani presented ample but refined trousers, and half-length unbuttoned coats that allowed freedom of movement - Copyright AFP VALERIE MACON
Armani presented ample but refined trousers, and half-length unbuttoned coats that allowed freedom of movement - Copyright AFP VALERIE MACON
Brigitte HAGEMANN

The “king” of Italian fashion, Giorgio Armani, unveiled Monday his latest men’s collection marked by fluid cuts and soft lines.

Under the piercing blue eye of the 89-year-old maestro, projected on the runway’s backdrop, models showed off the autumn-winter 2024/2025 collection in the intimate setting of his historic headquarters on Via Borgonuovo.

“Men’s fashion must not be an object of desire at any cost, it must be a nice suit, a beautiful jacket, a lovely fabric, a perfect colour and nothing more, or else we descend into carnival,” Armani said.

Loyal to his DNA of relaxed chic, Armani presented ample but refined trousers, and half-length unbuttoned coats that allowed freedom of movement.

For next winter, shapes have enlarged “to provide even more ease and fluidity”, he said.

His signature offering — unstructured jackets with no shoulder pads or lining — were presented in a variety of styles: for a dandy with vest and pleated trousers, or in a sporty version with cargo pants tucked into boots.

The ever-existing challenge for a designer is to “do the usual in an unusual way”, Armani said after the show on the fourth day of men’s Fashion Week.

Ties were discreet in his show, generally thin, black or grey, hidden under a blazer or often replaced by a scarf.

“A tie depends on the occasion. We have one for the man who goes to the office, with the respect for this office, because I hope he’s not going to an important meeting in a T-shirt,” he said.

Armani had already presented on Saturday a maritime-inspired collection for Emporio, the upscale pret-a-porter line intended for a trendier clientele.

–  Zegna’s ‘cashmere oasis’ –

Fluid cuts and effortless elegance was also the mantra of Zegna’s show, which transformed an immense hangar on the outskirts of Milan into an “oasis of cashmere”.

“It’s a collection for collectors. I hope these clothes will be bought by people who will keep them for a long time,” said artistic director Alessandro Sartori.

The pleated trousers were ample, to be combined with turtleneck sweaters and short vests of the same fabric. The vest lapels are detachable.

Sartori left nothing to accident, closely studying the tiniest details to reflect men’s needs. Pants and coat pockets were deepened “to let you slide in your hands with ease,” he said. Colours ranged from olive green to royal blue, passing through eggshell, beige and grey.

Milan’s Fashion Week finishes Tuesday with digital shows before the fashion world moves on to Paris, first for men’s fashion and then haute couture.

In this article:distribution, entreprises, italie, luxe, Mode
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Supporters of former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump carry placards as they brave frigid, sub-zero temperatures to attend a rally in Indianola, Iowa, on January 14, 2024 Supporters of former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump carry placards as they brave frigid, sub-zero temperatures to attend a rally in Indianola, Iowa, on January 14, 2024

World

US presidential election heats up as frigid Iowa tests Trump

Supporters of former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump carry placards as they brave frigid, sub-zero temperatures to attend a rally in...

23 hours ago
Police say there were 110 homicides in Greater London in 2023 -- up one on 2022 Police say there were 110 homicides in Greater London in 2023 -- up one on 2022

World

A year of homicide in the British capital

Police say there were 110 homicides in Greater London in 2023 -- up one on 2022 - Copyright AFP ALASTAIR PIKEJustin TALLISReminders of violent...

18 hours ago
Smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment Smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment

World

Gaza officials say dozens killed in ‘intense’ Israeli strikes

Smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment - Copyright AFP -Adel ZaanounOfficials in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday...

18 hours ago
China's exports and imports took a hit last year owing to weak demand at home and abroad, adding to weakness in the economy, which has also been buffeted by a property crisis China's exports and imports took a hit last year owing to weak demand at home and abroad, adding to weakness in the economy, which has also been buffeted by a property crisis

Business

China 2023 economic growth tipped to be weakest in decades

China's exports and imports took a hit last year owing to weak demand at home and abroad, adding to weakness in the economy, which...

23 hours ago