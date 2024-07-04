Armando Olmeda discusses being a travel nurse, and raising awareness on childhood education

Armando Olmeda, RN. Photo Credit: Celina Ochoa.

Armando Olmeda, RN, chatted about being a travel nurse in the digital age, and raising awareness on childhood education.

French poet and novelist Anatole France once said: “To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe.” This quote applies to Armanda Olmeda.

Inspiration to go into nursing and healthcare

Olmeda holds both his Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN), and a Registered Nurse (RN) license.

On his inspiration to go into nursing, he said, “My biggest inspiration came in healthcare. I was in high school and I thought a kid was dying, when in fact he was having an anaphylactic reaction, which is an allergic reaction. At that time, he passed out and people didn’t know what to do.”

“I stepped up to the plate, and I did basic CPR on him and checked his pulse… We took him to the school nurse, where I saw how she treated him and she handled it like a pro. I said ‘wow, this is cool,’ and it really gave me the biggest sense of fulfillment.”

“Knowing that I can help others in a time of need (at a time when other people don’t know how to react in similar situations) inspired me to go into the healthcare field,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, especially with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent, Olmeda said, “It has pros and cons. An advantage is that we are able to connect with people from all over the world, which is amazing.”

“A disadvantage is that even though we can talk with anyone in the world, it may not always feel like we are connecting with people because it can be very superficial,” he noted.

“Sometimes, we miss sitting across a person on a coffee table and having dialogue with that person, and oftentimes, those are some of the best, most cherished moments that we have,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring nurses

For young and aspiring nurses, Olmeda said, “Don’t limit yourself… You can be a nurse and whatever else you want to do. The only limitation you have is the one that you place on yourself.”

“Be surrounded by people that are always growing and not stagnant. Just get comfortable being uncomfortable,” he noted.

While he is still a nurse, Olmeda is also involved in the financial aspect of it. He also enjoys doing real estate.

Motivated by his parents

Olmeda shared that his parents have been major influences on his life. “Seeing my parents get up every single morning and work every day is a big motivator,” he admitted. “It is really our mission to try to provide a better future for us and our future families.”

Mr. Illinois in the 2024 Mister USA competition

Olmeda is also looking forward to the upcoming Mister USA competition, which will be held in Hollywood, California, this August. “Illinois is special to me because my family is from there,” he revealed.

He will be representing the state of Illinois. “It feels amazing to be competing for Mister USA,” he exclaimed. “It is almost too good to be true.”

“The biggest message I want to get across with this platform is to really raise awareness for our children’s education,” he expressed. “Our children’s education is massively undervalued in this country.”

“I think there are massive dropout rates in high school where kids are below on educational levels so to be able to touch on that more, and educate the children more, especially in the poverty level, would be great,” he explained.

“I feel that teachers are underpaid in this country, and it’s a profession that is neglected,” he acknowledged. “We are spending money in other places, where the priority should be the children’s education.”

“I want to bring more role models into that space, and to be a role model for the children… that would be my mission with Mister USA,” Olmeda added.

“Mister USA” is a celebration of culture, diversity, beauty, intelligence and empowerment. They believe in the power of young leaders to make a difference in the world. It is not solely about outer beauty; it recognizes the inner beauty and intelligence of their contestants.

“This is going to be the first time they are doing Mister USA, so I feel like it’s going to be exciting and amazing,” Olmeda said. “It really is an honor to be able to represent the best country in the world on that stage.”

The winner of “Mister USA” will subsequently go on to represent the United States in the forthcoming Mister Universe competition in September.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Olmeda revealed, “Graduation.” “It is just taking the next step of my life. Instead of being stagnant and comfortable, it is about graduating to the next step,” he said.

“In life, there is not always a set pathway. You need to create your own pathway or look at other people that are successful and see what they are doing,” he observed.

“Now, in life, you need to learn how to make your own graduation,” he added.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have a superpower, it would be to “fly.” “I like traveling and being able to connect with other people so I feel that flying would make that easier,” he admitted.

Success

On his definition of success, Olmeda said, “Everyone defines success differently. My definition is measured in how many people I can impact in the world.”

“My goal is to make a positive impact on people where it challenges them and it motivates them to be better, and in return, they motivate me to be better. This way, we can all create a better society,” Olmeda concluded.

To learn more about Armando Olmeda, RN, follow him on Instagram.