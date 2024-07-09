Amazon Prime day: Unmissable deals on beatbot cutting-edge pool cleaners

Photo by Beatbot Aquasense

Amazon Prime Day is here, bringing an array of unbeatable deals for savvy shoppers. Among the standout offers, two innovative pool cleaners from Beatbot are garnering significant attention. These state-of-the-art devices promise to revolutionize pool maintenance, combining advanced technology with exceptional performance. Let’s dive into the details of the Beatbot Aquasense Pro Pool Cleaner Robot and the Beatbot Aquasense Pool Cleaner Robot, highlighting their unique features and why they are must-have items this Prime Day.

Beatbot Aquasense Pro Pool cleaner robot— advanced features and performance

Looking to save $440 on your next robotic pool cleaner?

The Beatbot Aquasense Pro Pool Cleaner Robot stands out with its impressive range of features designed to make pool maintenance effortless and effective. This device comes equipped with a wireless charging dock, a hook for easy retrieval, and a comprehensive user manual. One of its most appealing offers is the limited-time warranty extension, which adds an extra year to the standard warranty if purchased by July 31st, extending the total warranty period to three years.

A key highlight is the revolutionary automatic clarifying technology. This system dispenses an eco-friendly clarifier solution that eliminates dirt, oils, and residue, ensuring crystal-clear water. While the clarifying agent kit is sold separately, its integration with the cleaner significantly enhances water quality. The Aquasense Pro is the first pool robot to intelligently return to the water surface when cleaning is complete or when the battery is low. The SmartDrain technology, inspired by submarine systems, reduces the weight of the cleaner by releasing water, making retrieval simple and effortless.

Another groundbreaking feature is its ability to clean not just the pool floor and walls but also the water surface. The dual propeller design captures floating debris, ensuring comprehensive cleaning. The NonaDrive 9-motor system delivers powerful suction and efficient wall climbing, handling even the most complex pool environments. The cleaner uses AI-driven algorithms to chart efficient cleaning paths, maximizing coverage and minimizing missed spots. The robust battery provides up to 9.5 hours of surface cleaning or 5 hours of continuous bottom cleaning, ideal for pools up to 3,299 square feet.

Beatbot Aquasense Pool Cleaner robot — Intelligent and efficient pool maintenance

For those seeking a high-performing pool cleaner at a lower price, the Beatbot Aquasense Pool Cleaner Robot offers an excellent alternative. Available with a $350 off discount, this device is also accompanied by a warranty extension if purchased by June 30th, extending the coverage to three years.

Powered by a quad-core CPU and an impressive 15 sensors, this pool cleaner maps your pool and optimizes its cleaning path using advanced AI algorithms. SonicSense obstacle avoidance ensures efficient navigation, even in pools with intricate layouts. The robust 200W brushless motor generates a powerful suction of 5500 GPH, effectively climbing walls and capturing debris in its ultra-fine filter basket.

The dual-brush system, featuring independent roller brushes at the front and back, enhances cleaning efficiency and coverage. This design, combined with the dual-track drive system, offers superior mobility and precision. The device supports both N-shape and S-shape cleaning paths, intelligently selecting the optimal route for maximum efficiency. The cordless design eliminates the hassle of tangled cords, and the cleaner can operate for up to three hours on a single charge. The cordless charging dock further simplifies the charging process.

Safety and reliability are paramount, with the Aquasense holding 15 certifications, including ETL, CEC, and IP68. These certifications guarantee the highest standards of safety and environmental compliance, providing peace of mind to users.

Why these pool cleaners are essential purchases this Prime Day

The Beatbot Aquasense Pro Pool Cleaner Robot and the Beatbot Aquasense Pool Cleaner Robot offer groundbreaking technology that transforms pool maintenance. Their advanced features, from AI-driven path optimization to powerful suction and debris capture, make them indispensable tools for pool owners. The substantial discounts available on Amazon Prime Day, coupled with extended warranty offers, provide an unparalleled opportunity to invest in these high-quality devices.

The Aquasense Pro’s ability to clean the pool floor, walls, and surface in one go, combined with its automatic clarifying technology, sets a new standard for pool cleaners. Meanwhile, the Aquasense model delivers exceptional performance at a more affordable price, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your pool maintenance routine with these cutting-edge devices. Their innovative features, combined with attractive discounts, make them standout purchases that promise long-term benefits. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers and transform your pool cleaning experience with Beatbot’s revolutionary technology.