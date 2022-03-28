Alyssa Londono talks about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its mission

Alyssa Londono of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Photo Courtesy of Drake Media Studios

Alyssa Londono was spotlighted on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York, where she opened up about the charitable organization Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).

“Awareness is very important,” Donna Drake underscored. “It starts with just being aware, and being educated.”

Londono serves as Communications Chair for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network – NYC Affiliate (“Tricia’s Troop”). She chatted with two-time Telly award-winning host Donna Drake about this 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

PanCAN’s mission is to take bold action to improve the lives of everyone impacted by pancreatic cancer by advancing scientific research, building community, sharing knowledge, and advocating for patients.

It is committed to improving patient outcomes by taking bold action for its patients, caregivers, families, and survivors.

For Londono, this positive cause hits home and she discusses her family history and experience with pancreatic cancer, in an effort to raise awareness.

“I love PanCAN because they are putting all of their efforts into research and finding more treatments for this disease,” Londono said.

Their entire informed conversation about PanCAN may be seen below.

PanCAN’s PurpleStride will take place on April 30, 2022, where one nation has one goal on one big day: to take the necessary steps needed to end pancreatic cancer. “It is, even more, special this year because the past two years we’ve been virtual,” Londono said.

“It is really our No. 1 event through PanCAN that we raise money for research and funding. It is amazing, and we are all dressed in our purple gear,” she added.

To learn more about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, visit its official website.