Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Alyssa Londono talks about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its mission

Alyssa Londono was spotlighted on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York, where she opened up about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).

Published

Alyssa Londono of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
Alyssa Londono of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Photo Courtesy of Drake Media Studios
Alyssa Londono of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Photo Courtesy of Drake Media Studios

Alyssa Londono was spotlighted on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York, where she opened up about the charitable organization Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).

“Awareness is very important,” Donna Drake underscored. “It starts with just being aware, and being educated.”

Londono serves as Communications Chair for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network – NYC Affiliate (“Tricia’s Troop”). She chatted with two-time Telly award-winning host Donna Drake about this 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

PanCAN’s mission is to take bold action to improve the lives of everyone impacted by pancreatic cancer by advancing scientific research, building community, sharing knowledge, and advocating for patients.

It is committed to improving patient outcomes by taking bold action for its patients, caregivers, families, and survivors.

For Londono, this positive cause hits home and she discusses her family history and experience with pancreatic cancer, in an effort to raise awareness.

“I love PanCAN because they are putting all of their efforts into research and finding more treatments for this disease,” Londono said.

Their entire informed conversation about PanCAN may be seen below.

PanCAN’s PurpleStride will take place on April 30, 2022, where one nation has one goal on one big day: to take the necessary steps needed to end pancreatic cancer. “It is, even more, special this year because the past two years we’ve been virtual,” Londono said.

“It is really our No. 1 event through PanCAN that we raise money for research and funding. It is amazing, and we are all dressed in our purple gear,” she added.

To learn more about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, visit its official website.

In this article:Alyssa Londono, nonprofit, Organization, PanCAN, pancreatic cancer, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, PurpleStride
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Montenegro's once reliable flow of Russian cash is in doubt now it has pledged to follow the EU crackdown on Moscow Montenegro's once reliable flow of Russian cash is in doubt now it has pledged to follow the EU crackdown on Moscow

World

‘Everything is stopped’: Montenegro faces Ukraine war fallout

Long a magnet for super yachts, tourists and real estate speculators from Russia, Montenegro faces an uncertain future.

15 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Op-Ed: Putin’s puppet attempts to reshape Republican party, starting with Georgia

The Trump rally in Georgia Saturday was an attempt to reshape the Republican party in his own mage.

2 hours ago
A Ukrainian soldier sits in an armored vehicle in the suburbs of Kyiv A Ukrainian soldier sits in an armored vehicle in the suburbs of Kyiv

World

Macron warns against ‘escalation’ after Biden brands Putin ‘butcher’

The Kremlin had reacted in fury over Biden’s comments which it said narrows the window for bilateral relations.

14 hours ago
Some people who fled the war left their pets behind them Some people who fled the war left their pets behind them

World

Abandoned animals join Ukraine’s war exodus

At the "Home for Rescued Animals" in the city of Lviv, exotic creatures are now sheltered alongside everyday pets.

17 hours ago