Allie Rizzo on being an advisor, advocate, model, mother, and writer

With her striking supermodel looks and engaging attitude, it’s no surprise that Allie Rizzo is constantly busy- her appointment as an advisor for Babyzen USA, spending time with her adorable toddler, writing for Poosh, and recently being signed to Wilhelmina have kept her on the go.

Allie was scouted as a model right after high school, and she’s exemplified a strong work ethic, which helped guide her throughout her career. She has been a runway model for Diane Von Furstenberg, Tommy Hilfinger, Cynthia Rowley, and Betsey Johnson. Through her experiences in modeling, Allie learned important skills in business such as communication, negotiation, and strategy.

As someone who always had many interests outside of modeling, Allie wanted to expand on her strengths by pursuing opportunities that excited her and gave her the opportunity to give back to causes that truly mattered to her.

Recently, Allie became a mother, and the journey has been a rewarding experience for her. Through her experiences as a mother, she learned to trust her gut, follow her intuition, and maximize efficiency on time management.

Additionally, she has become a voice for new mothers who are looking for a source of inspiration and guidance on the best way to attend to their new child’s needs. To further expand on her experiences as a mother, Allie took on a position as a Creative Director for Babyzen USA. To provide context about Babyzen, it’s a versatile all in one stroller. Designed in France, it is one of the most lightweight and compact full-feature strollers available today. It can be carried on the shoulder like a bag and steered with one hand—two features that are essential for parents on-the-go. In modern society, we are always on the go and in constant movement.

By advising Babyzen USA, Allie gives her insights on what the modern mother needs to provide her child with the utmost comfort in his/her stroller.

Motherhood is a 24/7 job, however, Allie is a huge champion in diminishing animal inequality. She had a turning point in her life when she adopted a dog, named Sam at just 10 weeks old, who was scheduled to be euthanized because he was found in an area plagued with dog fighting. Knowing Sam’s troubled past and the past of many other shelter dogs, Allie knew she had to spread awareness and encourage action against animal injustices. So, Allie started her company Mother Of Dogs as a resource to provide potential pet owners with accurately captured information, by bringing attention to shelter animals in the United States.

It is estimated that 3-4 million cats and dogs are euthanized in shelters each year and many of them are young, healthy, and adoptable. The primary goal of Mother of Dogs is to encourage spaying and neutering, while also discouraging people from buying pets from a pet store. In essence, Mother of Dogs provides relevant information so people can make prudent decisions on not supporting an industry that perpetuates animal cruelty.

To add a cherry on top, Allie also contributes to Poosh, which is a modern guide to living your best life. The mission of Poosh is to educate, motivate, create, and curate a modern lifestyle, achievable by all. Allie has written several articles for Poosh interviewing high profile female friends about work, life, and finding balance. Through Poosh, Allie has been able to exhibit her creative style to writing, while appealing to the modern on the go mother.

Allie believes that women everywhere should feel empowered to pursue interests outside of their main domain. She believes that balance can be achieved if you’re passionate about something and follow your intuition.

Every day, women are proving that you don’t have to be just one thing or follow one path. You can forge a path that’s completely unique to you based on the things you love, similar to how Allie did with being an advisor, animal advocate, model, writer, and mother.