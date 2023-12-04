Allergic to the Holidays? It just might be down to the decorations

Christmas themed candle. Image by Tim Sandle.

According to a YouGov survey published on 24 November 2023, the majority of U.K. adults have already put up their Christmas decorations. While Christmas is a time for joy and festivity, the decorations (including the ubiquitous tree) could be having a negative effect on your health.

This is particularly if you have an existing health condition, such as asthma or eczema according to medical practitioner Dr Bhavini Shah (GMC: 7090158) who works at LloydsPharmacy as an online medic.

Dr Shah has explained to Digital Journal how cold-like symptoms might actually be allergies such as ‘Christmas Tree Syndrome’.

“Whilst having a cold is synonymous with winter and it’s not unusual to be poorly at Christmas time, it may not be the common cold that’s causing your runny nose”, Shah explains.

She adds: “A blocked or runny nose, itchy and watery eyes, sneezing and coughing could also be signs of allergies caused by your Christmas decorations.”

Furthermore, Shah observes: “An allergy, which is an immune response, occurs when your immune system mistakenly identifies a harmless substance (allergen) as harmful. The immune system then produces antibodies which fight the foreign cells by releasing chemical substances. It is these substances that trigger an allergic reaction.”

Christmas tree syndrome

“‘Christmas Tree Syndrome’ is a term used to describe allergic reactions or respiratory issues that some people experience when they’re around real Christmas trees” explains Shah.

“The term refers to symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, itchy eyes, congestion, or even asthma flare-ups that can occur due to mould spores, pollen, or other allergens that may be present on the tree.”

In terms of specific ill-health, Shah notes: “People with asthma may suffer from a flare-up of their symptoms or an attack where the airways constrict, which could cause difficulty breathing and wheezing. However, not everyone who experiences an allergic reaction around Christmas trees has asthma. Similarly, not everyone with asthma will experience an allergic reaction.”

Christmas tree pollen

Another il-health effect is associated with the bringing in of fir trees into the home.Here Shah finds: “If you are allergic to pollen, you may experience hay fever, typically in the spring and summer months. However, Christmas trees can also contain pollen and therefore may trigger hay fever-like symptoms. If you are sensitive to pollen, or have asthma, it may be wise to buy an artificial Christmas tree instead of a live one.”

Dusty Christmas decorations

A further allergen of concern arises from household dust: “Christmas decorations are stored away collecting dust for much of the year. This means they can trigger allergies because dust often contains a mix of particles like pollen, mould spores and dust mites. When disturbed, such as when putting up the tree or decorating, the particles become airborne, potentially triggering allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.”

Dust mites

Continuing with the dust theme, Shah looks at: “It’s not just bringing dusty decorations out of storage that might trigger allergies. With dust comes dust mites. Dust mites are tiny harmless creatures, but their waste particles contain proteins that can trigger allergic reactions in some people. When individuals with dust mite allergies inhale these particles or come into contact with them, their immune system reacts by releasing histamine and other chemicals, leading to allergic reactions. Common reactions include sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, itchy or watery eyes, coughing, wheezing, or skin rashes in more severe cases.”

Christmas scented candles

“Scented candles at Christmas time can trigger allergies or allergic-like reactions due to the chemicals and fragrances they contain”, Shah considers looking at another cause of Holiday-related problems.

The medic adds: “Many scented candles contain synthetic fragrances, dyes, and additives that release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) when burned. These chemicals can irritate the respiratory system, leading to symptoms like coughing, sneezing, or congestion. If you are particularly sensitive, it’s best to avoid candles or opt for unscented candles instead.”