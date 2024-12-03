Alberto Aifar’s masterclass in timeless beauty

Photo by Areli Romero

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

As a stylist, Alberto Aifar is known for his timeless beauty and modern style. Throughout his career as a makeup and hair styling (MUAH) professional in the fashion industry, Alberto has collaborated with several international brands and contributed to many editorial spreads. From his work with Vogue to his contributions to high-profile fashion campaigns across Europe and Latin America, his collaborations with notable figures and designers have made him well-known in the fashion world. As a multi-lateral expert in makeup and styling, Alberto has also lent his expertise to the hit publication Cultura Collectiva by working with cultural icon Ilsa Salas.

Aifar’s work often blends classic elegance with contemporary elements, making him a popular stylist and makeup artist for high-profile campaigns and editorials.

His varied editorial shoots with global fashion house Vogue each emphasized Aifar’s complementary use of color and texture — something that can also be seen in one of his most well-known editorial campaigns for Harper’s Bazaar.

For this shoot, Aifar blended bold and minimalist looks that aligned with his sense of timeless creativity to emphasize harmony. He made sure that the complicated hairstyles of each look for this editorial were complemented and balanced by the makeup to support the overall vision for the shoot. “The hair was so intricate that I had to create makeup that stood out but didn’t overshadow the work done by my colleague. It’s a dance — you want the makeup to shine, but it has to complement everything else happening in the frame,” he explains.

Aifar’s most recent collaboration with Mexico-based digital media publisher Cultura Collectiva featured Ariel Award-winning actress Ilsa Salas. This joint effort showcased his skills and reinforced his reputation as a respected figure in Mexico’s beauty industry.

In this campaign, Aifar emphasized Salas’ strong yet subtle features with a look that felt effortless but deeply considered. Known for her nuanced performances, Salas needed a makeup look that reflected her strength without overwhelming her natural beauty. Aifar, with his signature minimalist style, struck the perfect balance. He added touches of warmth to her skin tone and subtle definition to her eyes, making sure every detail of the look enhanced her expressive features.

This collaboration between Salas and Aifar is part of a long-running career during which stars have trusted him with their public image. His work elevates the personalities of those he collaborates with, making them not just look beautiful but feel like the best version of themselves. This campaign was widely shared and praised, helping further solidify Aifar’s reputation in the industry.

The future of Aifar’s career will see him continue to expand not just his limits but those he works with. “I’m always looking to push boundaries, but with intention,” he explains. “Trends come and go, but the key is to create something that feels timeless yet modern. That’s always the goal, no matter who I’m working with.”

With his many editorials continuing to garner acclaim, Alberto Aifar’s reputation has maintained its global appeal as his ability to adapt his makeup and styling techniques for high-fashion clients has led to collaborations with various global brands. This, in turn, has further cemented his place as a popular stylist in Mexico’s beauty industry.