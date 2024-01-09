Adriana Vela talks about her new book ‘Brain Science for the Soul’

Author Adriana Vela . Photo Credit: Adriana Vela

Author Adriana Vela chatted about her new book “Brain Science for the Soul: Time to update your leadership playbook.”

She also opened up about being an author in the digital age, at a time when streaming, technology and social media are prevalent.

Background on Adriana Vela

Adriana Vela is a market and technology trends expert, strategist, serial entrepreneur, business and leadership coach. Affectionately known as “The Brain Science Coach,” Vela has focused on behaviors and technology trends for over three decades.

She has served as an advisor for technology conferences, several independent boards, and decision-making committees.

Specializing in brain science performance optimization, she is a trained and Certified Professional Behaviors Analyst, a Certified Professional in Driving Forces, and a Certified Professional in Emotional Intelligence.

She has been at the forefront of innovative technologies in the high-tech, biotech, nanotech, and human performance optimization sectors

Description of the book

“Brain Science For The Soul – Time To Update Your Leadership Playbook” is a guide that intertwines the principles of neuroscience, cognitive psychology, and leadership.

In this book, she focuses on her study of cognitive sciences and the scientific research of innovative neuroscientists. She gives meaning to the intersection and relationship between the brain and the soul, which ultimately impacts everyone around us, our workplace, companies, partnerships, and relationships.

She reveals how the brain works, and how to make it work for you instead of against you.

Author Adriana Vela is a leader in transformational human performance, and her book blends scientific insight and what it means to the soul – a crucial tool for current and future leaders navigating the complexities of modern organizational environments.

Traditional leadership models are becoming obsolete in a rapidly evolving world characterized by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA).

Q & A interview

As a speaker and advocate for positive change, how do you engage with your audience and inspire them to take action in their own lives?

Most of my clients come through referrals, networking, and speaking engagements. It is my favorite way of connecting because I believe there is nothing better than in-person communication. The next best thing is connecting with video conferencing tools where you can see the person.

What is it like to be an author in today’s world with technology so prevalent, and so many tools at your fingertips to utilize?

I’m glad you asked. We’ve come a long way since the typewriter – the primary technology for authors for sixty years until personal computers arrived in the ’80s. By comparison, laptops and editing software made it physically easier. Imagine lugging around your typewriter and reams of paper when you travel.

The point of this setting is that writing a book is not about the physical but the mental effort it requires. You first need a vision and purpose before writing the first line.

To remain authentic, this is best if it is 100 percent human-driven. Modern technologies, like generative A.I.s, can write the entire book for you. However, I chose not to use any A.I. tools for “Brain Science for the Soul,” or any of my previous books. I believe humans are perfectly imperfect, and we need to embrace that first and foremost.

What inspired you to write the book “11 Ways to Improve Your Human Condition,” and what message do you hope readers take away from it?

I wrote this book in response to what I called ‘CoronaVirus PTSD.’ As the pandemic unfolded, I carefully tracked the devastating impact on businesses and individuals.

The magnitude of disruption was wide and deep. With my research and feedback on webinar presentations I gave on managing disruptions, I decided to dedicate ’11 Ways to Improve Your Human Condition’ to address the PTSD-like symptoms that millions of people were suffering through.

I aimed to empower people towards the future with new wisdom by introducing some brain science concepts with VUCA – Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity. When equipped with the right tools, people can build the skills to manage more effectively during tough times.

Can you highlight a key insight from your book “Brain Science for the Soul” that you believe will have a major impact on how leaders approach their roles?

The book is intentionally human-centric [100% human-certified written] and raw, and it challenges leaders to transcend from the knowledge-based economy to the learning economy. I’m not talking about a pivot here.

I’m talking about the courage to ask deeper questions and truly discover who you are – how your brain works, whether it is working for you or against you, and its intersection with your Soul. Why? Because if you don’t know who you are, how can you possibly know where you are going?

Research has shown that 95 percent of people don’t know themselves as much as they think they do, which is why Brain Science is critical in leadership and professional development.

Can you discuss any upcoming projects or initiatives you’re working on that align with the themes of your books?

Thank you for asking. I recognize that a book alone can only go so far so I’m developing a series of courses, programs, and workshops to empower leaders and knowledge professionals with tools and techniques to conquer challenges, anticipate and manage disruptions effectively, and learn how to transform their company and teams to become future-ready.

The first part to be launched will be announced on January 18 with others to follow.

Her book “Brain Science for the Soul: Time to update your leadership playbook” is available for pre-order by clicking here.