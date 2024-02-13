Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Accidental falls are a leading cause of injury or even fatality for seniors. Here's how to take preventative action.

Stacker

Published

Northwell Health partnered with Stacker to explore CDC data on fall injuries for seniors and how they can stay safe both in and out of the home.
Northwell Health partnered with Stacker to explore CDC data on fall injuries for seniors and how they can stay safe both in and out of the home. - MMD Creative // Shutterstock
Northwell Health partnered with Stacker to explore CDC data on fall injuries for seniors and how they can stay safe both in and out of the home. - MMD Creative // Shutterstock
Andrea Vale, Data Work By Emma Rubin

Fall-related injuries are common among senior citizens—but they don’t have to be. Though an older adult visits an emergency facility in the U.S. every 11 seconds to be treated for these injuries, according to the National Council on Aging, there are tangible steps that can be taken to mitigate the risk of falling.

In 2021, nearly 7 million people were injured from unintentional falls, about 2 in 5 (41%) of whom were 65 or older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Per the CDC, over 14 million people in that age group, or 1 in 4 seniors, report experiencing falls each year. The age-adjusted death rate from falls increased in 2021 to 78 per 100,000 older adults, up from 55.3 per 100,000 in 2012.

Although the CDC reports only 1 in 5 falls result in injury, even if initial breaks and bruises heal, these wounds can result in or exacerbate more long-term illnesses.

The U.S. population is aging, and the public health effects of falls will likely expand as more baby boomers age over 65. In 1920, around 1 in 20 U.S. citizens were aged 65 and older; a century later, this proportion has shot up to 1 in 6, per Census data. From 2010 to 2020 alone, this age group experienced its fastest growth rate since 1880. If falls continue occurring at the same rate among seniors, this doesn’t just mean more falls. It means more of the long-term effects of falling, including higher instances of anxiety and depression, decreased mobility, and shorter life expectancy.

That means economic effects too: Falls are costly. In 2015, fatal and nonfatal falls rang up medical costs estimated at around $50 billion nationwide. Of this, around $12 billion was not covered by Medicare or Medicaid, and instead fell to private insurance or for patients to pay out of their own pockets.

Northwell Health partnered with Stacker to explore CDC data on fall-related injuries for seniors and how they can stay safe both in and out of the home. Read on to find out who is most at risk of falling and what preventative action seniors and their families can take to avoid injury.


Column chart showing older Americans account for most injuries from falls. Age-adjusted rates show people 65 and older visited the emergency room for non-fatal injuries from falls about 5,200 times for every 100,000 people.

Northwell Health

People 65 and over experience injuries from falls most frequently

People 65 and over accounted for 2 in 5 (41%) nonfatal fall-related emergency department visits in 2021. When the rates are adjusted for age, fall-related injuries for older adults are even more common than for other age groups.

According to the CDC, of seniors who fall, nearly 2 in 5 (37%) described their injuries as severe enough to warrant medical attention and interfere with daily life, totaling roughly 5 million fall-related injuries. Common fall-related injuries include broken bones, head injuries, and hip fractures. The CDC reports older women fall more often than men of the same age, accounting for 3 in 4 hip fractures, which usually result from falling sideways rather than forward or backward.

Senior woman reviewing information with doctor.

Lordn // Shutterstock

Preventative steps to take

Although falls are common among older people, they are preventable. There are many steps people can take to mitigate the risk of serious falls and injury, including:

  • Review medications with your doctor to anticipate if any may cause lightheadedness or dizziness.
  • Have your eyes and feet checked annually to ensure your vision and footwear are up to date.
  • Keep floors at home free of clutter to trip on and install handrails in bathrooms and along staircases.
  • Stay physically active to strengthen muscles and promote good balance.
  • Speak openly with family members and medical providers about your fear of falling to ensure they are cognizant and equally cautious.

Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Paris Close.

This story originally appeared on Northwell Health and was produced and
distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

In this article:Life
Stacker
Written By

Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

You may also like:

Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump is a longstanding critic of NATO Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump is a longstanding critic of NATO

World

Trump defiant after backlash over NATO remarks

Former US president Donald Trump defended his record on NATO Monday, saying he had made it "strong."

18 hours ago
Ransomware allegedly sold by a Venezuelan-French doctor would encrypt information on the computers that had been hacked, then the attackers would demand money to decrypt it Ransomware allegedly sold by a Venezuelan-French doctor would encrypt information on the computers that had been hacked, then the attackers would demand money to decrypt it

Tech & Science

Global data breaches decline but the extent of issue remain staggering

Despite this improvement, 300 million users worldwide still experienced breaches.

20 hours ago
Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra greets his supporters after landing at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport in August Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra greets his supporters after landing at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport in August

World

Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra greets his supporters after landing at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport in August - Copyright AFP/File Manan VATSYAYANAMontira RUNGJIRAJITTRANONJailed...

14 hours ago

Business

TIAC’s inaugural Tourism Investor Forum drives innovation and promotes resiliency

Key players gathered in Mississauga to discuss innovation, investment, and global competitiveness in Canada’s tourism industry despite ongoing challenges

17 hours ago