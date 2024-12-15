A new study reveals Dundee as the cleanest city in the UK

Chichester, UK. Image by Tim Sandle.

A recent study has analyzed over 40 major cities in the UK to compile a list of the top 10 cleanest ones. Key metrics include air quality carrying the highest weight, followed by drinking water quality and garbage disposal.

The study comes from the firm Waste Direct and it includes additional factors, such as the percentage of cleanliness and tidiness, noise pollution, green space quality, and the comfort of public spaces.

The factors were weighted equally for each, providing insights into the overall environmental health of the cities.

The source of the main data was taken from Numbeo and World Population Review, ensuring reliable measurements across all locations.

The outcomes were:

City Name Composite Score Rank – Overall Dundee 82.00 1 Exeter 81.25 2 Milton Keynes 79.86 3 Chester 79.25 4 Durham 77.43 5 Oxford 76.65 6 Belfast 76.25 7 York 75.95 8 Sheffield 74.07 9 Derby 73.67 10

As indicated in the table, Dundee is the UK’s cleanest city, with a composite score of 82. The city reports the highest air quality and drinking water quality scores, making it the healthiest place in the area to breathe and drink. Dundee’s green spaces score of 80 and its high public accessibility reinforce its position as the UK’s cleanest urban centre.

Exeter comes second among the cleanest UK cities. The city is notable for its air and drinking water qualities, scoring high in both categories. Exeter records the highest score in urban cleanliness metrics, supported by an efficient waste management system. The city offers plenty of green spaces, along with comfortable public areas, with a score of 88.

Milton Keynes ranks third with a composite score of 79. The city’s air quality score of 85.71 is among the highest in the study, along with a competitive drinking water quality. The city has the highest rate for green spaces and parks quality at 87.5.

Chester has a composite score of 79.2, ranking fourth on the list. Scoring high in both drinking water at 90 and air quality at 81, the city creates a healthy urban environment supported by a high cleanliness level. Chester exceeds Dundee with a perfect 100 score for its comfortable public spaces, providing plenty of green spaces and parks.

Durham ranks fifth with strong drinking water quality. The city achieves a competitive score for cleanliness and offers great green spaces, earning an 86 rating for parks. Durham demonstrates effective environmental management with higher air quality than Exeter and the highest garbage disposal satisfaction rate among all the cities on the list.

Oxford holds the sixth position with a composite score of 76.6. The city delivers strong air and good drinking water quality, providing clean and healthy living space. Oxford compensates for its moderate tidiness score with a relatively high percentage of green spaces, earning a score of 88.

Belfast ranks seventh with a composite score of 76.2. The city excels in drinking water quality at 86 and earns strong garbage management ratings. Belfast’s well-kept public spaces score high, with one of the highest drinking water quality and accessibility rates, scoring 86.5. The city also has strong results in noise control and maintains high-quality green spaces.

York comes eighth among the cleanest UK cities with a 75.9 score. The city has one of the highest public accessibility rates at 88.6 and notable air quality. York gets high marks for excellent noise control, a high public accessibility rating of 87, and quality air standards at 81.

Sheffield holds the ninth spot with a composite score of 74. Despite being the largest city in the study with a population of 685,368, Sheffield maintains impressive green space quality at 88 and strong drinking water standards scoring 84.52.

Derby completes the list of the cleanest cities in the UK with a composite score of 73. The city has great drinking water quality at 87 and competitive air quality, providing a clean environment.