A future of urban spaces: Aarti Mehta’s vision for Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) in New York City

Photo by Lukas Kloeppel on Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

A significant problem in today’s urban environment is attaining sustainability and equality in public areas. Through community-driven policies and programs, Aarti Mehta, Senior Manager for Community Development and Engagement at Perch Advisors in New York City, shares a hope for equitable, thriving, and sustainable communities. Her experience shows the critical function nonprofits such as Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) play in improving urban living.

Aarti Mehta’s journey is characterized by her dedication to community participation and growth. Motivated by the idea that design might enhance urban environments, she attended the University of Mumbai to study architecture. She says that her education further deepened her interest in the power of community fabric, history, and residents’ involvement in planning.

In 2019, Mehta worked as a Public Space Operation Fellow at Times Square Alliance. Her accomplishments include overseeing public areas in the Brooklyn BID initiative North Flatbush and assisting the growth of BIDs in Hell’s Kitchen, Cypress Hills, and Far Rockaway.

In a recent interview, Mehta discussed her inspirations, accomplishments, and the significance of her work. When she saw how well BIDs worked with local communities and government agencies to manage public places, her enthusiasm for them was sparked.

She says that working with the BIDs allows her “to keep in touch with challenges faced by residents, businesses, and property managers. This helps advocate necessary improvements and initiate impactful projects.”

In response to a question on prospective modifications to BID formation, Mehta emphasized the necessity of legislative adjustments to enable public and private improvements. She seeks to advance diversity and inclusivity in the administration of public spaces and advocates for equal voting rights and participation on BID boards.

Mehta is now enthusiastic about programs aimed at expanding and creating BIDs. She likes to explore new areas, talk to locals, and learn about their backgrounds. She also enjoys creating district plans, which improve public safety, business, transportation, and sanitation, all of which improve the quality of life for those living there.

Mehta’s work demonstrates her proficiency in community outreach and participation, particularly in Far Rockaway. To spread awareness, she works with stakeholder organizations, plans committee gatherings, and leads neighborhood tours. Her strategic communication plan responds to community issues and builds the good relationships and trust necessary for developing a BID.

Her top priority is educating her clientele. Through open forums and frequent updates on the organization’s goals and core principles, she ensures that they are aware of the particular difficulties that each district faces.

Mehta highlights each area’s uniqueness. Although forming a BID is common, assessing each community’s requirements necessitates a customized strategy. Talking with locals from different backgrounds helps highlight the community’s unique qualities and problems.

The well-known work that Aarti Mehta has done in New York City with BIDs highlights the importance of designing sustainable, lively, and egalitarian urban environments. Mehta’s actions show how BIDs may effectively maintain and enhance public areas by involving local communities and attending to their specific requirements. Her commitment has a lasting effect on public space management, improving urban living standards, and tackling community issues.